Massive Terrain Expansion On Test Server!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The full Xsyon terrain is currently available for players to check out on the Test Server!

Much thanks goes out to the volunteer players that have been helping smooth out errors and finalize the terrain so that it can be ready for public release!

To celebrate this Xsyon is on sale this week, through December 13th.

A map of the full terrain is available in the Developer Zone

There are still a few steps to finalize this massive terrain expansion but at least the coding is done. Scavenge tables are set up but need to be adjusted but not much more is left to do before I can release this.

Instructions on joining the Test Server are here

If you wish to help check out the terrain come join us on the Xsyon forums in the Developer Zone.

Enjoy!