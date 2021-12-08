 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Xsyon - Prelude update for 8 December 2021

Massive Terrain Expansion On Test Server!

Share · View all patches · Build 7841952 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The full Xsyon terrain is currently available for players to check out on the Test Server!

Much thanks goes out to the volunteer players that have been helping smooth out errors and finalize the terrain so that it can be ready for public release!

To celebrate this Xsyon is on sale this week, through December 13th.

A map of the full terrain is available in the Developer Zone

There are still a few steps to finalize this massive terrain expansion but at least the coding is done. Scavenge tables are set up but need to be adjusted but not much more is left to do before I can release this.

Instructions on joining the Test Server are here

If you wish to help check out the terrain come join us on the Xsyon forums in the Developer Zone.

Enjoy!

Changed depots in test branch

View more data in app history for build 7841952
Xsyon Prelude Content Depot 297471
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.