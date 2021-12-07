Patch notes for build 1.2021.12.6

We have changed the Ice Cream Headaches region to be optional. It still opens up early on, but you can now finish the Grasslands and unlock the Jungle before tackling its harder quests. This will help with the difficulty spike (there's a big gold bonus & tier 2 chump upgrade for reaching the Jungle) as well as pacing issues where you didn't have unlocks to buy as you worked through ICH.
In line with this we have buffed the Snowitch slightly to be a tier 2 class. They now have +1 health and their key Ice Shield attack is now 'block 1 any'. They should now be viable in the Jungle.
We have also slightly buffed the final boss of the Grasslands region with +2 health.
We have changed the level of drawn dungeon cards to be within 1 level of your dungeoneer. No more L3 monsters on your first turn.
Other bug fixes:
- Fixed crash on final quest if defeating boss before timer expires.
- Fixed issues with Swashbuckler, Artificer and Drunken Sailor achievements not triggering.
- Fixed issues with some achievements not triggering if dungeoneer wins with quick attacks.
- Fixed some issues with "if successful" heals not saving dungeoneer.
- Fixed icon sorting on queued damage added to attacks.
- Fixed some issues with Retribution not triggering.
- Fixed some issues with health not being displayed correctly during attacks.
- Fixed a freeze in some instances where dungeoneer would kill themselves with self damage.
- Fixed a freeze if dungeoneer attempted to play Whirlwind.
- Fixed some issues with quick attacks not triggering Bulwark.
- Fixed objective tile in Ice Ice Bae Bae "The heart of the matter" quest.
- Tweaked Orge Menace "Patrol This!" quest layout.
- Fungus was too stupid! Reduced Stupidity level from 5 to 1.
- Fixed some issue with opening the Options during game sequences.
- Fixed some chinese text rendering issues.
Changed files in this update