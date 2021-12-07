Patch notes for build 1.2021.12.6

We have changed the Ice Cream Headaches region to be optional. It still opens up early on, but you can now finish the Grasslands and unlock the Jungle before tackling its harder quests. This will help with the difficulty spike (there's a big gold bonus & tier 2 chump upgrade for reaching the Jungle) as well as pacing issues where you didn't have unlocks to buy as you worked through ICH.

In line with this we have buffed the Snowitch slightly to be a tier 2 class. They now have +1 health and their key Ice Shield attack is now 'block 1 any'. They should now be viable in the Jungle.

We have also slightly buffed the final boss of the Grasslands region with +2 health.

We have changed the level of drawn dungeon cards to be within 1 level of your dungeoneer. No more L3 monsters on your first turn.

Other bug fixes: