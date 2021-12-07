Beta v 0.8.0.5

Some small fixes & improvements mostly related to recent changes. Enchants in this patch now also have more information, displaying their enchant level both while crafting and once crafted. Previous to this patch enchant recipe level was not properly being taken into account, but now they are 50% level (0.5 per), 50% tier (2.5 per), with rarity providing a flat bonus, as it is with most everything else in the new system.

There is still some data that I want to add to weapon damage mouseovers in the player stats window just to make it totally clear how the final numbers are being reached. Attributes provide 50% of the values used to calculate weapon damage and then the weapon provides the other 50%. There are also then buffs, effects, enchants, and passive skills that might be affecting the final number so I'm writing it all out plain and simple in the mouseover, but it didn't quite make it into this hotfix.

v 0.8.0.5 2021.12.07

Improved enchant details explanation on enchants/sockets

Added some missing data to player statistic mouseovers (wip)

Fixed a bad LOD mesh in one of the procedural tower walls

Fixed NPC Town NPCs not spawning properly in multiplayer

Fixed the Light Ward skill

Fixed harvesting speed and strength skills

