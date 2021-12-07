Planet Zoo: Europe Pack arriving 14 December

Hayo Zookeepers!

Pack your warmest coat as you get ready to discover the charms of Europe. Travel across alpine mountain tops and through dense forests in a European winter tale like no other with the latest Planet Zoo pack!

We're thrilled to announce the Planet Zoo: Europe Pack will be available to buy on 14 December, 2021 releasing alongside free update 1.8.

Excited to find out which wonderful animals you'll be meeting in this pack? Look no further! We'll be introducing you to the Eurasian Lynx, the Alpine Ibex, the European Badger, the European Fallow Deer, and a hot new exhibit animal, the Fire Salamander, all of which will have their own requirements and challenges as you incorporate them into your zoos. Plus you'll get to see the European Badger resting in its burrows! We can't wait to see what kind of incredible habitats you're able to create for these new additions.

All the avid builders out there are in for a real treat, too: the addition of over 250 new scenery pieces, inspired by various European countries and cultures. You'll discover pieces influenced by Italy, France, Germany, The Netherlands, and Switzerland, as well as winter-themed scenery that will leave your zoo feeling super cosy. Plus, you'll notice lots of water and bridge theming throughout the new pieces, as well as some new foliage.

You'll also be able to challenge yourself with a brand new Timed Scenario, set in the foothills of an imposing alpine mountain. This zoo has three distinctly themed areas inspired by Italy, France, and Switzerland, which you'll need to successfully build across to complete the challenge. We're sure you can handle this, zookeepers!

The Planet Zoo: Europe Pack will be available for purchase for £7.99 ($9.99, 9.99€) on Steam from 14 December. Want to be notified when the game is available? You can head over to Steam to wishlist it right now! Please remember that you'll need to own the base game of Planet Zoo to be able to enjoy the Planet Zoo: Europe Pack, though.

Is there an animal or a scenery piece you are particularly excited about in the Planet Zoo: Europe Pack? Let us know, below!

