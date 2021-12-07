 Skip to content

Rise of the Tomb Raider update for 7 December 2021

[07-11-2021] PC Patch Notes for patch Rise of the Tomb Raider, build 1.0. 1027.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have just released the a PC patch for Rise of the Tomb Raider, build 1027

This patch will be applied by Steam automatically when you next start the game. If your game does not update, please restart the Steam client.

Fixes included in this patch

  • Fixed issue with polish language whereas gamepad characters were visible in the UX

Epic and Steam account linking and crossplay.

  1. If you’ve never linked your Steam and Epic accounts, you can launch and play Tomb Raider through Steam just as you always could.

  2. If you have previously linked your Steam and Epic accounts the game will not automatically use your linked account. If you wish make use of your linked accounts, please enable the feature from the options menu>>multiplayer.

  3. You can unlink your Steam account via your Epic account settings, or disable the use of it from the in-game menu.

We will keep monitoring for feedback and will release further patches as it seems required. We always welcome your feedback!

The previous build has been made available through a Steam beta branch.

