Hi, 18Korea has been released on Steam.

There may still be shortcomings, but we will continue to provide you with a better playing experience through continuous maintenance and updates.

Functions Supported

* Local 2-5 player multiplay

You can enjoy multiplay with 2-5 players using one device.

Or, you can play with multiple devices with the help of Steam Remote Play.

* Online 2-5 player multi-play

You can enjoy online 2-5 player multiplay.

After the host creates a room, you can enter by sharing the created room number.

After the host creates a room, you can enter by sharing the created room number. You can save your play, load it, and play it again.

After the host creates a room, you can continue with automatically saved data, or data saved by the host, through “Continue” button.

* When loading saved data, the player information of participating players : each player's nickname and total number of players, must match the player information from the previous play.

* Calligraphic version of company logo



This calligraphic version of the company logo will be available as a free upgrade pack in the future.

* DLC with 45 additional asset cards



The 'Travel and Train' DLC with 45 new asset cards and systems will be provided. We will inform you about the development of this DLC according to the schedule.

Feel free to send any bugs or comments through the 1897 Korea Discord channel.

Thank you!