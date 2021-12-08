Metal Unit Workshop Update & Community Event

Hello everyone,

This is the Metal Unit development team.

Our goal with this new major update is to provide more freedom to you, the player.

It is just a first step, but we will be looking into adding more support in future updates.

Here's the update patch note for December 8th.

Added Steam Workshop support to create items and Falcon skins.

Added a new NPC that tells you if items can be used in crafting.

Fixed sound volume during cutscenes to better match the rest of the game.

Adjusted the visual shader applied on interactable items.

Among our updates, we are happy to announce the launch of Metal Unit's Steam Workshop and our first community event!

Create original item and Falcon skins and submit them this year to enter the event.

The most popular entries will be eligible to be integrated into the game as new items.

Vote on your favorite skins by using the thumbs up button on their page.

Please follow the Steam terms of services and only submit your own work.

The Metal Unit team is looking forward to your submissions!

We still have further plans for the game but for now, we are looking forward what you will create.

As always, thanks a lot for your support.

Steam Community: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1173200/discussions/

Official Discord: https://discord.gg/AzpY29t

Metal Unit Support Team: metalunit_support@neowiz.com

Official Twitter: @metal_unit

Thank you!