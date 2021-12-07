Banger Brawl Tournament Update

YouTube

New tournament: Banger Brawl

New tournament reward bundles

Multiplayer Cup Mode and spectator slots

We're thrilled to announce the availability of a new tournament!

After storming the twisting woodland roads during the Rally Trophy tournament last month, it's time for some more crashing action and what would fit the bill better than banger racing? For the next month we're going to crashing our way onto leaderboards in banger and stock car racing themed events, and the shop has been restocked with new Dominator banger racing paint job as well as a toxic Big Rig paint.

In other news, we have some exciting additions for the multiplayer and especially to those wanting to host their own events: spectator slots and cup mode!

SPECTATOR SLOTS

It's now possible for the Host, Admin or Moderator to set any player (or themselves) as a spectator using the lobby context menu, server chat command or the dedicated server console. Any player set as a spectator will not participate in the event but instead will be free to use the photo mode to spectate and direct the event as well as of course stream it. The spectator role will be maintained from event to event until revoked.

The new related server commands are as follows:

/spectateon [id]

Set the given player id as a spectator.

/spectateoff [id]

Set the given player id not as a spectator.

CUP MODE

In Cup Mode, players will be awarded points for any event that they participate in, making it easier to run your own online cups with multiple events. The points are shown in the lobby together with the number of events they player has participated in, and the players are sorted according to the points. Note that the sorting order does not change the player id which is used for server commands.

Please be aware that points will be reset whenever the server is shut down or restarted. However, points will be maintained when cup mode is disabled as long as they are not reset manually or the server restarted, so you can host for example practice sessions or qualification rounds between ranked events. The points per finishing position are hardcoded, with the top three receiving 30, 27 and 25 points respectively and the rest 20...1 points.

To enable cup mode, you can either set "cup_mode=1" in the server config, or use the corresponding server command. In total, there are a few new server commands related to Cup Mode:

/cupon

Enable Cup Mode.

/cupoff

Disable Cup Mode.

/cupreset

Reset points of all players.

/cupresetfor [id]

Reset points of the given player id.

/cuppointsadjust [id] [amount]

Increase or decrease points of the given player id by amount.

RELEASE NOTES

Game version

PC: 1.282186

TOURNAMENT

New tournament season: Banger Brawl.

New tournament reward paint for Dominator.

New tournament reward paint for Big Rig.

MULTIPLAYER