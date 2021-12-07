🎄 Christmas Special! 🎄

The festive season is fast approaching, so what better way to celebrate than with an EXTRA special update to Spacefolk City!! We've got fixes, new features, AAAAAND a special new Christmas feature just for you!

🎁 For Christmas!

A new Christmas scenario to enjoy!

Say hello to the new Christmas Folk!! Probably from somewhere near the north-pole on Earth but who really knows, these festive folk have a Special Ability allowing them to give other folk just the items that they're wanting to make them happy!

Some nice Christmas decorations for keeping your Christmas folk happy, and also for giving your city that special holiday feel.

💡 New Features!

On the Folk Overview panel, if you hover your hand over a folk's name it will now allow you to locate and tag that folk, so you can keep tabs on where in the city they are. Very useful for larger cities! 👇👀



If you pick up a folk, their home will now highlight. This is handy for locating their home when you're trying to ensure they have the Facilities they want nearby to where they live. 👇👀



If a folk is homeless, you'll now see a little icon on the Folk Overview panel. Together with the above new features, this makes it much easier to see who and where the homeless folk are, so you can help them.

👾 Fixes

Fixed an issue where some folk would not do their Special Ability again if you had placed them back at a Skill Facility to try and force them into it.

Made it more clear when a folk's ability has been used that day.

Fixed an issue that was preventing the Folk Overview panel from showing all folk in the city when you have more than 7.

Fixed issue with Doom City savegames breaking on reload.

Fixed issue with doors being inaccessible after loading (may still occur randomly... this has been a hard one to track down 😔)

Here's wishing all you human folk out there a wonderful, restful and enjoyable holiday season! Thank you for all your support with our launch and patience as we work through the issues! See you in the new year! 👋

Therése, Chris & Alex @ Moon Mode