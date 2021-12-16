Share · View all patches · Build 7840871 · Last edited 16 December 2021 – 17:59:14 UTC by Wendy

Developer Note - The December 2021 Update is focused on bringing some new, highly anticipated features to you as well as taking a pass at improving the experience with our Veteran and Nightmare difficulties. Various adjustments to our card system, Ridden, spawning systems, weapons, and Cleaners detailed below contribute towards these difficulty improvements. As we previously mentioned, we'll continue to improve the Back 4 Blood experience and look forward to your feedback on our December 2021 Update!

A reminder that our December 2021 Update goes live on Thursday, December 16th at 10am – Pacific Time. As some of you may know, a draft briefly went live earlier this week, but they’re ready now. Huge shoutout to the community for helping us with a couple text edits!

Follow along with our Trello board (http://bit.ly/B4BTrello) to track upcoming new features, balance changes, and major bug fixes. Note that our Trello Board, and this list of fixes, are not exhaustive.

New Features

Offline Campaign with Progression

New Supply Lines - Roving Merchants Time-limited track added that provides new unlocks to spend Supply Points on

New Card Type - Burn Cards New card type added that is available through the Roving Merchants Supply Lines This card type can be played in each Saferoom to gain temporary effects like instant healing, currency boosts, increasing resistances, and more

Holiday Seasonal Event Holiday decorations added to Fort Hope and the Firing Range Unlockable seasonal character skins, weapon skins, emblems, and sprays added

New (non-Burn) Cards Belt Clip - Increase Quickslot Inventory by 1 Utility Belt - Increase Quickslot Inventory by 2. -10% Damage Dealt Tool Belts - Increase Team Quickslot Inventory by 1

Ridden Practice Area added to Fort Hope Option added to play as a Ridden while in Fort Hope to practice fighting and exploring Mutation abilities

Bots that accompany the player in Solo Campaign are randomized

Ultrawide improvements

Stat tracking now enabled in Training

Notable bug fix: Fixed an exploit that allowed players to duplicate offensive utility items

_Notable bug fix: _Fixed an exploit that allowed players to select duplicates instead of one card

General Developer Note: We made the following changes to make the controls on PC feel more snappy. Increase player acceleration to 2100 (was 1900) Brake friction to 7 (was 6.5) Player starts with max ammo when beginning a run Cleaner hitboxes are more accurate, reducing accidental friendly fire Aim assist when targeting armored commons is improved Friendly fire damage no longer increases with each weapon tier Healing Efficiency now improves temporary healing Bots now keep their existing inventory and upgrade their weapons with each map Made improvements to saving individual matchmaking settings in Quickplay, Campaign, and Training runs Added clarification to the "Leave Game" prompt while in a party Smoothed out player collision near the Ogre's spawn points ZWAT achievements now also grant the ZWAT Team title Added one additional card draw to Acts 2 and 3 Improved the navigation of large Special Ridden between the first and second objectives on Search and Rescue: A Clean Sweep The jukebox can no longer be damaged after the last bus is loaded on Search and Rescue: Bar Room Blitz The remaining research boxes will be highlighted after a certain amount of time has passed on Dr. Rogers' Neighborhood: T-5 Improved navigation for Special Ridden inside of the saferoom on Dr. Rogers' Neighborhood: Garden Party Made improvements to collision around the mortuary for Ridden and Cleaners on Remnants: A Friend in Need Adjusted the waypoint for the gate objective on Remnants: The Road to Hell Added additional spots for Ridden to enter the quarantine area if the one way door is closed on Remnants: The Road to Hell Readjusted the appearance of an NPC in Job 10:22 : Heralds of the Worm, Part 1 for consistency in Campaign and Training modes Confirmation is now given immediately after reporting a player Changes have been made to the Credits

Speed Card Updates Developer Note: We noticed that the use of speed running decks was creating tension between players as a single player would utilize a speed running deck to separate from the rest of their team to rush ahead to finish the level. We made the following changes to bring speed running more in line with the viability of other strategies and builds. Evasive - Speed reduced to 15% (from 20%) Fleet of Foot - Move Speed bonus reduced to 8% (was 10%) Fleet of Foot - Damage Resistance trade off increased to -7% (was -5%) Mad Dash - Stamina Efficiency reduced to -40% (was -30%)

Olympic Sprinter - Damage Resistance trade off increased to -7% (was -5%) Pep in your Step - Move Speed bonus reduced to 8% (was 10%) Rhythmic Breathing - Stamina bonus reduced to 40% (was 60%) Rhythmic Breathing - Now +40% Stamina, removed drawback -20% slow resistance Run Like Hell - Changed to remove the Move Speed buff for 3 seconds when getting hit Run Like Hell - Move Speed bonus reduced to 12% (was 15%) Speed Demon - Move Speed bonus reduced to 4% (was 6%)

Stimulants - Card Refactored. No longer gives move speed. Now gives 20% stamina regeneration, increased reload to 15% (was 10%), & increased swap speed to 15% (was 10%)



Combat Card Updates Developer Note: We received feedback that players did not feel that slow and steady combat was as viable as other strategies. Additionally, we wanted to balance the changes to speed running in general. We've refactored and buffed the following combat cards to make combat more viable.

Cold Brew Coffee - Now ADS Speed +25%, Weapon Swap +25% ,Use Speed +25%, Reload Speed +15% Combat Training - Removed 50% bullet penetration. Added +1 bullet stumble and +5 melee stumble Combat Training - Now +5% bullet damage, +25% Bullet Stumble

Energy Drink - Stamina reduced to 15% (was 40%), Removed -5% damage resistance, Added Weapon Swap +25%, Move speed while firing +15%, Slow resistance +10% Highwayman - Tooltip update to include all secondary weapons, ammo chance increased to 3% (was 2%), now has a chance to spawn Molotovs Large Caliber Rounds - Now +7.5% bullet damage damage, +200% bullet pen, penalty removed Line 'Em Up - Now Range fall off +10%, Recoil Control +15, Bullet Pen +25%, ADS speed +25%. No longer requires ARs Marathon Runner - No longer disables sprint Developer Note: Intent with this is to enable kiting. Mugger - Ammo chance increased to 3% (was 2%), now has a chance to drop razor wire Patient Hunter - Reduced time per stack to 0.75 (was 1) Power Swap - Effect can no longer be stacked Power Swap - Weapon swap window increased to 1 second (was 0.75) Power Reload - Reload window increased to 1 second (was 0.75) Silver Bullets - Now +10% bullet damage, +15% to range falloff, penalty removed Steady Aim - Added a stacking buff while ADS with that gives 10/20/30% recoil reduction over 2.25 seconds Tunnel Vision - Added stat that increases weak spot damage the longer player is in ADS 5/10/15% over 2.25 seconds Team Ammo (Vendor card) - Now also gives +1% increased damage Well Fed - Removed 20% stamina efficiency



Healing Card Updates Developer Note: In addition to the combat card buffs, we've made the following changes and buffs to healing cards. Fresh Bandage - Now heals 15 health at the start of each level Fresh Bandage - Trauma recovery increased to 15 (was 10) Developer Note: This was buffed to mitigate the loss of trauma heal on Experienced EMT Group Therapy - Heal increased to 8 (was 5)

Life Insurance - Life reduced to 1 (was 2), Now reduces team incap trauma by 15%, Remove copper loss Needs of the Many - Health penalty reduced to -10 (was -20%) Pep Talk - Now gives 3 flat damage resistance from all sources while reviving & grants 10 health to the revived target Saferoom Recovery - Now also heals 15 health and trauma recovery up to 7 (was 5) _Developer Note: This was buffed to mitigate the loss of trauma heal on Experienced EMT _**[/b]

[b]General Card Updates**

The cards Share the Wealth , Box O' Bags , Surplus Pouches , Experienced EMT , and Saferoom Recovery no longer apply their effects an additional time after a team wipe Developer Note: We identified a bug where a number of cards were applied more or not as intended after a team wipe.

Team ammo cards on the vendor now give a 1% damage increase

Adrenaline Fueled - _Card Refactored. _No longer gives bonus stamina, no longer reduced stamina regen, no longer gives instant stamina, fueled stamina regen now stacks 5 times and gives 7 stamina over 7 seconds



Ammo Mule - No longer disables support items, but lowers move speed by 5%

Bounty Hunter - Updated text to mention contributing team kills

Experienced EMT - Card Refactored. Bonus Health reduced to 10% (was 20%), now also increases Stamina and Stamina Regen 10% Card was refactored to make it usable in more situations.

Experienced EMT - No longer heals trauma [i]Developer Note: Due to the bug fix where this card was applying its effect more than intended, this ended up healing trauma which was not intended. We have buffed other cards such as Fresh Bandage and Saferoom Recovery [/i]to mitigate this change as well as adding a free first aid cabinet recharge to Nightmare.

Energy Bar - Stamina Regen increased to 30% (was 20%)

Hyper-Focused - Adjusted penalty to -40% move speed while shooting or melee attacking (was -75% ADS move speed)

Wooden Armor - No longer increases explosion damage taken



Corruption Card Updates

Corruption Boss cards will no longer appear at the start of an Act Developer Note: These cards were causing a difficulty spike in all difficulties. We want players to have more time to prepare for bosses and later chapters.

Hag will no longer spawn with The Fog corruption card Developer Note: The Hag was stacking with boss objectives, causing a difficulty spike in all difficulties.

Fog's maximum density reduced for Gloom and The Fog corruption cards

Breakers removed from all difficulties of Search and Rescue: Book Worms

Balance Updates

All guns set to have the same Aim Assist snap length-duration

Aim Assist now locks onto the center of Sleeper base instead of the body

Aim snap time reduced to 0.1 seconds (was 0.25)

Made Aim Assist feel smoother when aiming at targets

Bird's health reduced to 1 (was 10)

Flash Grenade damage reduced to 1 (was 5)

M16's damage increased to 16 (was 14)

Burst M9's damage increased to 12 (was 10)

Razor Wire is now a Quick Slot item

MP5 - Fire rate increased to 50% Developer Note: decreased functionality was not intended, the MP5 is now in line with expectations.

870 - Fire rate reduced to 0.40 (was 0.55)

Combat Knife - Increased combat attack width

Lightweight Stock - Blue attachment movement speed buff reduced to +7.5% (was +10%)

Lightweight Stock - Purple attachment movement speed buff reduced to +10% (was +15%)

Nightmare and the shooting range in Fort Hope now multiply base friendly fire damage values by 2x

Balance Updates - Difficulty Specific



Developer Note: One of our goals this patch is to decrease the disparity between the various difficulties so there isn't as much of a jump from Recruit to Veteran to Nightmare.

Recruit : Player base damage resist increased to 25% (was 20%) Continue currency bonus increased to 300 (was 250) Continue Heal bonus increased to 75 (was 25) Continue Trauma heal bonus increased to 25 (was 20)

Veteran : Rescaled friendly fire values Sleepers no longer call hordes Player base damage increased to 120% (was 100%) Player base Health increased to 115 (was 100) Player Base ammo capacity increased 120% (was 100%) Trauma heals per safe room +5 (was 0) Continue currency bonus increased to 200 (was 150) Continue Heal bonus increased to 25 (was 15) First aid cabinet free use increased to 2 (was 1)

Nightmare : Rescaled friendly fire values First aid cabinet free use increased to 1 (was 0) Special Ridden damage reduced by 35% (was 75%) Common damage reduced by 50% (was 100%) Nightmare extra trauma from incap reduced to 5 (was 10) Reduce nightmare stumble resist on nightmare 25% (was 40%) Reduced nightmare Special Ridden health buff to 7.5% (was 15%) Continue currency bonus increased to 100 (was 0) Continue Heal bonus increased to 10 (was 0) Continue Trauma heal bonus increased to 5 (was 0) Continue Card draw bonus increased to 1 (was 0) Continue Ammo bonus increased to 15% (was 0) Extra incap trauma reduced to 7 (was 10)

Spawning Updates

During endless Hordes and back-to-back hordes, all Horde Special Ridden are limited to 2 of a given type and a maximum of 4

Added a Horde Special Ridden cooldown Developer Note: This helps avoid the doubling of Special Ridden when multiple hordes are triggered.

Timed Hordes made to have a longer minimum resume time of 60 seconds (was 30) with the exception of custom events. Developer Note: If you triggered a horde while having a timed horde, it was possible to have the timed horde trigger too soon after the initial horde.

Roaming Special Ridden max count now 4 (was 6) Developer Note: Limits the potential Special Ridden counts in certain situations.

Reduced chance for all Tallboy variants on Veteran and Nightmare difficulties

Increased Roaming Special Ridden minimum spawn distance to 30m (was 20m)

Increased Wander Special Ridden minimum spawn distance to 10m (was 5m)

Ridden AI Updates

Blighted Ridden no longer deal instant explosion damage when they die

Special Ridden's defense against bullet penetration to weak spots has been reduced

Sleepers will more accurately connect with their targets

Tallboy & Bruiser hit boxes are more accurate and their weak spots are easier to hit Developer Note: we cleaned up the Tallboy's hit boxes to make them easier to hit. It should now be possible to hit their weak spot from the front if you have a precise weapon.

Developer Note: The following changes make their attacks a bit more forgiving to dodge. Tallboy & Bruiser Overhead attack damage radius reduced to 200 units (was 250) Tallboys have less ability to turn during a Burst traversal Decreased Crusher squeeze attach distance for squeeze attack to 200 units (was 300) Retch's effective range in meters decreased to 22 (was 25), tracking and ramp up time adjusted to work better Retch will rotate slightly slower and will track the target for slightly longer during vomit attack (2.25 seconds from 1.6) Retch projectile spray starts at a lower velocity now (75% of max instead of 90% of max) and ramps up to max velocity over a longer period of time (0.75 seconds instead of 0.4 seconds)

Exploder's explosion radius is now visible to the Ridden player

Developer Note: With the following changes, the Hocker's ability should not be used as much, should be easier to dodge, and you should not take as much damage if an attack landed. Hocker pin projectile speed reduced to 2500 (was 3500) Hocker pin miss cooldown increased to 8 seconds (was 0) Hocker pin hit cooldown increased to 8 seconds (was 2) Hocker initial damage reduced to 5 (was 10) Hocker damage over time increased to 3 (was 2)

Hag health reduced to 7500 (8200)

Hag weak spot multiplier increased to 2.25 (was 2)

Stinger projectile cooldown while perched increased Developer Note: When the Stinger was perched, there was no cooldown on her projectile so she was able to rapidly attack Cleaners.



General Facial icons now appear when Ridden players ping Cleaners All Cleaner dialogue for pinging Special Ridden is now audible to Ridden players Survivor nameplates are visible to Ridden players

Card Updates Inspiring Sacrifice - Sound effects volume reduced when effect is active

Balance Updates General**

** Added leaver penalty warning popup in Fort Hope after leaving a PvP match

Cleaners Cleaners now start each round with full ammo Ridden Mutation Points from players that disconnect in Swarm mode are now redistributed to their remaining teammates Each player's Mutation Points are now visible on their party frames Hocker pin duration reduced back to 7 seconds (was showing 9999 on some pins) Hocker pin damage reduced initial damage to 5 (was 10), increased the damage over time to 3 (was 2)



Aim Assist Strength slider has been replaced by two separate sliders for Aim Assist Friction and Aim Assist Magnetism for Gamepad in the Options menu

Added options for Camera Acceleration (On/Off), Camera Movement (Linear/Exponential), and Player Movement (Linear/Exponential) to the Gamepad tab in the Options menu

Cleaners being pursued by a Hag will now see a corresponding screen effect to indicate this

Can now easily duplicate decks in the Deck Manager

"Camera Smoothing Duration" has a slider added in the Options menu

Field of View options sliders separated for Cleaners and Ridden in the Graphics Options menu

FOV settings better support Ultrawide/ Multimonitor configurations

Added an option to toggle Blood / Vomit / Mud Drench in the Options menu

Added an option to set "Audio Input Device" in the Audio Options menu

The "Mute All" option is now toggled off automatically when you return to Fort Hope

Toggling VOIP on/off in options will enable/disable the other voice-related options & volume sliders. Warning message will say why it's disabled

Improved the contrast and brightness of graphics on Xbox Series X

Jukebox tracks are now controlled by the Music slider instead of the SFX slider

Subtitles are now off by default

Social menu can now be brought up by selecting a player's own banner in the Campaign menu

Updates to NVidia DLSS requires NVidia Driver 471.11 or later

Bug Fixes

Fort Hope General Fixed an issue where players were not able to rejoin a private party from another player's Fort Hope Fixed an issue where damage numbers did not appear after changing characters in Fort Hope Fixed an issue where the target dummy wouldn't show consistent damage numbers in Fort Hope Fixed camera view not resetting properly after dying while aiming down sights in Fort Hope Fixed an issue where using the "Toggle Active Cards" key could disable the player's HUD in Fort Hope Fixed an issue where weapon skins were not always displaying properly in first person at Fort Hope

Campaign Cards Fixed Avenge The Fallen card showing an infinite amount of items in the offensive slot when active Fixed Inspiring Sacrifice card not playing its sound effects for the correct duration of time Fixed Buckshot Bruiser reducing normal heal when temporary health decayed over time Fixed Evasive Action card's effect not triggering when the player was stomped by an Ogre Fixed Field Surgeon card not applying the proper amount of negative use speed Fixed Life Insurance card subtracting more copper than intended after a team wipe Fixed Money Grubbers card having a discrepancy with the card values Fixed Multitool card not applying -5% Damage resistance Fixed Rousing Speech card having an incorrect incap trauma resistance of 80% instead of 20% General Fixed an issue where a late joining player's ownership of a character could be lost if another player late joined the game Fixed an issue where the The Lightning Strike skin for the Hatchet did not appear in 3rd person Fixed an issue with the Combat Pro skin not displaying correctly on the Beretta M9 Fixed an issue where precision kill buffs were not activated from player and deck cards Fixed an issue with all melee cards that did not function properly after a kill activation Fixed an issue with Molotov flames not doing the right amount of damage to Ridden Fixed an issue where jumping while sprinting wouldn't consume additional stamina Fixed an issue where Gunfire sound effects persisted on splash screens when the party host left the game Fixed an issued where the player's camera may snap up to 180° when entering ADS Fixed damage numbers appearing twice when shooting at Ridden weakspots Fixed the missing low ammo indicator when the clip is low, but ammo pool is infinite Fixed certain weapon upgrades increasing damage by 25% when it should have been 20% and adjusted tier 1 weapon damage to compensate for this change Fixed an issue causing players to aim down sights if the "Hold to ADS" option was off while healing a teammate Fixed an issue where the "Give Up" prompt that was not properly displaying when the player was incapped a second time after taking over an incapped bot Fixed an issue where bots were able to free each other remotely Fixed an issue where bots would lose their accessories after a level transition Fixed an issue where AI character cards stopped working after a team wipe Fixed an issue where NPCs took friendly fire damage on Recruit difficulty Fixed an issue where NPCs in saferooms are killable by players Fixed an issue where the secondary objective timer could stop counting down after accessing the vendor Fixed an issue that could result in 5+ players in a match when a player late joined Fixed an issue with shotgun reload animations playing multiple times Fixed an issue where players did not receive act achievements and accomplishments if a player died before reaching the saferoom Fixed an issue with player shadows when illuminated by flashlights during The Dark and Gloom corruption cards Fixed an issue where player loadouts were not being saved when they leave and rejoin after a map transition Fixed an issue where players could still shoot while grabbed by the Ogre Fixed an issue where the completion date could disappear from completed achievements when browsing the Accomplishments menu Fixed icons for accomplishments that were not updating properly in the Accomplishments menu The Devil's Return: Resurgence Fixed a rare issue where the bridge lacked collision

The Devil's Return: The Crossing Fixed an issue causing Coach to not give C4 instantly to players that were all gathered at the bridge

Fixed an issue where Coach was not giving players the C4 charges when players were more than halfway across the bridge Search and Rescue: Book Worms Fixed an issue that was preventing players from rescuing teammates from a rescue pod located on the second floor of the library

Job 10: 22: Heralds of the Worm, Part 1 Fixed an issue where more than one Ogre card played per map after a team wiped

Dark Before the Dawn: Special Delivery Fixed an issue where the supply box could disappear in the saferoom

Blue Dog Hollow: Bad Seeds Fixed an issue where the kill feed was reporting the incorrect source of damage when players died in the river

Blue Dog Hollow: Abandoned Fixed an issue preventing bots from reaching the tow truck

Blue Dog Hollow: The Sound of Thunder Fixed collision issues with Ridden on the Howitzer

Plan B: The Broken Bird Fixed an issue causing the helicopter to be misaligned

Dr. Rogers' Neighborhood: Farther Afield Fixed outlines for NPCs remaining on screen after the player was an appropriate distance away from the saferoom Dr. Rogers Neighborhood: Cabins by the Lake Fixed an issue that caused the game coach to repeat after delivering the battery to the gate

Dr. Rogers' Neighborhood: Blazing Trails Fixed an issue causing the Ogre to become stuck and unresponsive Dr. Rogers' Neighborhood: T-5 Fixed a crash that could occur when the player quit to Fort Hope [b]Remnants: Making the Grade

[/b] Fixed an issue causing [BOT] Holly to not have a deck Fixed an issue where players could lose the battery if it was dropped in certain areas Ridden Fixed an issue where the Hag played the wrong animation when affected by a flash grenade Fixed Ferocious Stalkers not healing while dealing damage Fixed an issue where Stinger death sound effects did not always play Fixed an issue where Hocker sound effects could still be heard after its death Fixed an issue that was allowing bots to continue moving while they were pinned by the Hocker's Impale attack Fixed Blighted Ridden sound effects, which now only play while the Blighted card is active Fixed an issue causing Ridden corpses to be missing half their body upon death Fixed an issue where fire effects did not display on Hags hit with a molotov

Swarm PvP Ridden Fixed an issue where Ridden spawn visual effects did not appear Fixed Tallboy's Tier 3 Utility upgrade to reset properly after each overhead attack Fixed an issue where playable Reekers and their variants could become stuck inside collision when charging and mantling over objects Fixed the Stinger's Kill Frenzy effect to last 10 seconds

Accessibility General Fixed the red text on incap when players have Protanopia selected as the colorblind settings

UI/UX General Fixed an issue where players were unable to replay the tutorial from the main menu Fixed HUD not displaying properly on Ultrawide resolutions Fixed an issue with the look of loading screens on Ultrawide resolutions Fixed the available amount of resolutions when in windowed mode when using a 21:9 monitor Fixed Supply Lines and Character Selection screens not displaying properly on Ultrawide resolutions Fixed an issue with the contrast levels of the contrast slider Fixed an issue where weapons did not automatically swap from the primary to the secondary when out of ammo while "Auto Switch Weapons On Depleted Ammo" was toggled on in the options menu



Muxy - Twitch Extension

Features Name a Ridden feature has been augmented to allow the Broadcaster to see visible nameplates in-game for viewers who have used bits to name a Ridden Broadcasters can disable nameplates in the configuration page of the extension Added more options for Bits Broadcasters can now see how many people have voted in a card poll

Bug Fixes Fixed a bug preventing viewers names being associated with Ridden who killed Cleaners in the kill feed Fix for Windows Store Builds that was preventing Authentication with the Extension Fixed a bug that was causing the Name a Ridden feature to have duplicate names for a single viewer transaction



To view all patch notes click here (Latest News - Back 4 Blood).If you find a bug, please report it here (https://bugs.back4blood.com/).