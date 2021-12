Share · View all patches · Build 7840797 · Last edited 7 December 2021 – 11:06:15 UTC by Wendy

The following languages are now supported.

・French

・Portuguese

・Polish

・Thai

・Turkish

・Spanish

・Italian

・German

Fixed bugs

・When moving left or right, the movement appears to be choppy.

・The other side of the wall is visible.

・A problem where the movement of the spectator camera is choppy.

Improvements have been made

・Improved detection of enemies near stairs.

Please feel free to contact us if you have any problems.

Thank you all!