 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Governor of Poker 3 update for 7 December 2021

Join our Steam Beta Community and test our new User Interface!

Share · View all patches · Build 7840785 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Howdy Governors!

Do you want to try and test our new user interface? Give us feedback about this new UI update? Then you found the right thread!

If you would like to play to the Steam Beta, follow these steps:

  • Open up Steam on your computer.
  • Find Governor of Poker 3 under Games in the left column.
  • Right click on Governor of Poker 3 and select Properties.
  • Select the BETAS tab.
  • Select “new hub - New Gop Hub” as the beta you would like to opt into.
  • Close the BETA tab and Steam will reboot to download and apply the latest beta client update.

Before releasing this new user interface to everyone, we would like our Steam users to test it. Give us constructive feedback, tell us what you like and don't like and we will forward it to our developers so we can propose you a great user interface. Let us know in this thread what you think!

Enjoy testing!

Changed depots in new-hub branch

View more data in app history for build 7840785
Governor of poker 3 Windows 64 Bit Depot 436151
Governor of poker 3 Mac Depot 436152
Governor of Poker 3 Windows 32 Bit Depot 436153
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.