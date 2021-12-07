Join our Steam Beta Community and test our new User Interface!

Howdy Governors!

Do you want to try and test our new user interface? Give us feedback about this new UI update? Then you found the right thread!

If you would like to play to the Steam Beta, follow these steps:

Open up Steam on your computer.

Find Governor of Poker 3 under Games in the left column.

Right click on Governor of Poker 3 and select Properties.

Select the BETAS tab.

Select “new hub - New Gop Hub” as the beta you would like to opt into.

Close the BETA tab and Steam will reboot to download and apply the latest beta client update.

Before releasing this new user interface to everyone, we would like our Steam users to test it. Give us constructive feedback, tell us what you like and don't like and we will forward it to our developers so we can propose you a great user interface. Let us know in this thread what you think!

Enjoy testing!