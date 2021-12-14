Firework English version available now!

Hello everyone,

Thank you for your attention and patience to Firework. Today, we're thrilled to annnounce that English is finally added to Firework officially!

Set in a remote Chinese mountain town, you will step into the shoes of rookie detective Lin Lixun. Tasked with investigating a previously closed case that saw the death of a whole family, Lin must uncover what truly happened - was it a supernatural phenomenon or an elaborate murder?

We really hope you could experience the story by yourself so we won't say too much.

You can join our Discord to share your thoughts with other users.

[url=https://discord.gg/T5asSnnY][/url]

Enjoy the game!