 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Astria Ascending update for 7 December 2021

Steam Weeklong

Share · View all patches · Build 7840611 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

From December 6th to 13th, it’s the Steam Weeklong. On this occasion, Astria Ascending is at 20% off. If you were looking for a Christmas present for you, your family or your friends, this may be the occasion to please J-RPG fans!

In a world where chaos looms, players take control of the Demigods - a motley crew of eight heroes charged with the fate of the world. Each character has their own story, explored across five cities, twenty-five dungeons and thirty hours of gameplay up to fifty for 100% completion. Along with the finely tuned turn-based combat, players can try out a range of side quests and mini-games, including an original fantasy-themed token game.

If you were looking at Astria Ascending, it is the perfect time to get it, isn’t it?

Changed depots in dev_test branch

View more data in app history for build 7840611
Astria Ascending PC Depot 1121781
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.