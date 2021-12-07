From December 6th to 13th, it’s the Steam Weeklong. On this occasion, Astria Ascending is at 20% off. If you were looking for a Christmas present for you, your family or your friends, this may be the occasion to please J-RPG fans!

YouTube

In a world where chaos looms, players take control of the Demigods - a motley crew of eight heroes charged with the fate of the world. Each character has their own story, explored across five cities, twenty-five dungeons and thirty hours of gameplay up to fifty for 100% completion. Along with the finely tuned turn-based combat, players can try out a range of side quests and mini-games, including an original fantasy-themed token game.

If you were looking at Astria Ascending, it is the perfect time to get it, isn’t it?