Update 0.3.1.0 & Stadia Early Access

Good news, Mercs!

The 0.3.1.0 update of Nine to Five is now available for your playing pleasure!

With this update, we bring Nine to Five Early Access to the Google Stadia cloud gaming platform and fix several crucial in-game issues.

Please note, the Stadia version will be playable at 5 PM CET.

Google Stadia support.

Controller support for Steam and Stadia.

Enabled cross-play and cross-save between Steam and Stadia versions.

Fix for flashes from the Scanner Flashbang and Deployable Shield not blinding enemies.

Fix for footstep audio issues.

To celebrate the release of Nine to Five Early Access on Google Stadia we are launching a special limited-time event — Welcome to the Cloud!

Complete tasks and earn exclusive cloud-based merc gear, including unique armor and special edition weapons among many other rewards!

The event will run from Dec 8 to Dec 15.

To participate in the event, simply go to the Events tab in the game menu and see what tasks you need to complete.

After completing a task, the next one will open. There's a total of 10 tasks and 10 unique rewards to earn. Note that some of the tasks are locked until a specific day, so you need to clock in on different days to complete all the tasks.

With the support of Google Stadia, you can even complete your tasks on the go, so Management expects full participation.

If you have any questions, feedback or suggestions, reach out on Steam or on our Discord server!