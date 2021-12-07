Updates include the addition of nighttime scenarios

-Added 4 new nighttime scenarios.

-Some of the driver's cab timetable and pocket watch placement have been changed.

-The driver's cab and other areas in the tunnel are now darkened even during the day.

-The instrument lights now work. (Operation is automatic only.)

-A shade curtain has been added. The curtain is currently closed only at night because it does not support opening/closing during operation.

-It is now possible to switch the front lighting. (L key by default)

-The sky of trains 572 and 573 was made dark enough for the 5 o'clock hour.

(The scenario of running in the morning sun will reappear in the future when the morning rush scenario is implemented.)

-The black edge behind the UI text has been darkened.

-Fixed the disappearance of some CG objects.

-The operation time of the ordinary train from Hamazono to Tsuzaki has been extended by 5 seconds.

-The sound of the tunnel has been added.

*Original text

夜間シナリオ追加などのアップデート

・夜間シナリオ4つを追加しました。

・運転台のスタフ、懐中時計の置き方を一部変更しました。

・日中でもトンネルで運転台などが暗くなるようにしました。

・計器灯が動作するようにしました。（操作は自動のみ）

・遮光幕を追加しました。現在途中開閉に対応していないので夜のみ閉まっています。

・前照灯の減光操作ができるようにしました。（デフォルトでLキー）

・572、573列車の空を5時台にふさわしい暗さにしました。

(朝焼けの中を走行するシナリオは朝ラッシュダイヤ実装時に再登場する予定です)

・UIの文字の後ろの黒淵を濃くしました

・誤出発防止表示灯の箱などが消えていたのを修正しました。

・普通列車の浜園→津崎の運転時分を5秒伸ばしました。

・トンネルの走行音を追加しました。