Patch 1.0.4

1.0.4

Just a small patch today taking care of more bug fixes, a new engine, big optimisations and reduced lag.

We are still tracking down a pesky memory leak, although we have verified it's much better now, it is still there. If you run into memory issues, you may need to restart the game every couple of hours, or less if you have less ram. This is only temporary, we are working on a proper and final fix right now. We are also beginning work on the keybinding and controller support as well, it will be ready soon.

See below for the full patch details.

! Bugs and issues resolved this patch:

Resources instantly regrowing after being mined/chopped.

Crops instantly regrowing or being stuck on second growth stage.

Grass snapping through foundations.

Holding down the + key on any interactable item such as a refinery would keep counting up even after you stop clicking.

Lag during sleeping and edit mode.

Memory leak causing ram to steadily increase (not completely fixed, but much better/slower build of ram now)

Spelling mistakes in Marlin item description.

Some items being in the incorrect page tabs and showing incorrect display items.

UI text being blurry/not rendering correctly in the main menu.

+ New features this patch:

Officially updated to Unity 2020. You won’t notice much difference playing the game, however, the engine is far more optimal and gives us everything we need to finish some big features we are working on. This will also take care of many crash reports we have had from graphics drivers and other hardware being incompatible. Overall the new engine will be a lot more sturdy and reliable.

Made the “Plant Last” farming button also remember “Plant All” buttons for easier planting.

~ Balancing and small changes this patch: