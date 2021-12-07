 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

MU Legend update for 7 December 2021

12/07/2021 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 7840238 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community



Greetings, Legends!

We would like to inform everyone that the scheduled server maintenance is over and servers are now up and running.



[Patch Guide] Client Version: 30131

  1. Closing of the Legend of Dice event
  2. Start of the Light the Christmas Tree Event [Phase 1]
  3. Ancient Relic Dungeon Entry Limit increase.
  4. Legend Shop Update.
• End of the “Legend of Dice” event

-Legend of Dice NPC will be removed in the map.

• Light the Christmas Tree Event [Phase 1]



-Santa’s Village will be opened and two new NPC will be added.

• Ancient Relic Dungeon Entry Limit Increase



-Dungeon entry will be increased to 10/10 daily from 12/07/2021 to 01/11/2022

• New Christmas “Yeti” Costume.





This new Christmas costume can be purchased in the Christmas Event Shop.



Here's the list of the new items and the in the Legend Shop!

Sample Preview:



• Christmas Costume Type A (Blader)



• Christmas Costume Type B (War Mage)



• Christmas Costume Type A (Black Phantom)



• Christmas Costume Type C (Black Phantom)



• White Tree Wings Box



•Red Tree Wings Box



•Purple Tree Wings Box

Other items:

• Mysterious Legendary Imprint Scroll 30% (5+1)



• Mysterious Legendary Imprint Scroll 20% (3+1)

• Red Steam Ball Wheel (Unlimited)

• Yellow Steam Ball Wheel (Unlimited)

• Blue Steam Ball Wheel (Unlimited)

• Christmas Costume Lucky Box

• Christmas Wings Lucky Box

Best Regards,

MU Legend Global Team

Follow us on Social Media!

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/valofe_mulegendofficial

Facebook//www.facebook.com/VALOFE.MU.LEGEND.GLOBAL

VFUN: http://vfun.valofe.com/hom

Changed files in this update

MU Legend Content Depot 874241
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.