12/07/2021 Patch Notes

Greetings, Legends!

We would like to inform everyone that the scheduled server maintenance is over and servers are now up and running.



[Patch Guide] Client Version: 30131

Closing of the Legend of Dice event Start of the Light the Christmas Tree Event [Phase 1] Ancient Relic Dungeon Entry Limit increase. Legend Shop Update.

• End of the “Legend of Dice” event

-Legend of Dice NPC will be removed in the map.

• Light the Christmas Tree Event [Phase 1]



-Santa’s Village will be opened and two new NPC will be added.

• Ancient Relic Dungeon Entry Limit Increase



-Dungeon entry will be increased to 10/10 daily from 12/07/2021 to 01/11/2022

• New Christmas “Yeti” Costume.





This new Christmas costume can be purchased in the Christmas Event Shop.



Here's the list of the new items and the in the Legend Shop!

Sample Preview:



• Christmas Costume Type A (Blader)



• Christmas Costume Type B (War Mage)



• Christmas Costume Type A (Black Phantom)



• Christmas Costume Type C (Black Phantom)



• White Tree Wings Box



•Red Tree Wings Box



•Purple Tree Wings Box

Other items:

• Mysterious Legendary Imprint Scroll 30% (5+1)



• Mysterious Legendary Imprint Scroll 20% (3+1)



• Red Steam Ball Wheel (Unlimited)

• Yellow Steam Ball Wheel (Unlimited)

• Blue Steam Ball Wheel (Unlimited)

• Christmas Costume Lucky Box

• Christmas Wings Lucky Box

