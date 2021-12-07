GAME RELEASE

Hi, Pilots!

We have already welcomed you so many times, but today is a special day!

We are pleased to announce that after so many years, we have finally reached the release version of the game!

We would like to thank everyone who supported us on early access, thank you for all your feedback and help!

For new players, we give a 10% discount for a week!

Additionally, we would like to please you that in Q1 2022 we will announce a VR version of the game!

We hope that you will enjoy playing the game, and we will continue to help with this!

Follow the news to keep up to date with all the latest!

FPS Team