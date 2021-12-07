Cargo Company 1.3 - Player feedback update

Update 1.3 of "Cargo Company" is now available, with adjusted gameplay values, nicer tunnels, industry productivity fix, research startup option, and more. This update implements most of the received player feedback so far.

Details here:

Adjusted gameplay values everywhere

A lot of the internal simulation values have been fine tuned now according to player feedback - from how much you earn by transporting specific types of cargo to how long a train waits for loading to how a industry facility rises its productivity rate to how many rocket launches a rocket can do.

Advanced game option: research

There is now an advanced option when starting a new game: You can now start with nearly no trains and trucks and rockets researched, only the very basic models are available then.

Tunnels now look a lot nicer - both the graphics and rendering technique have been polished quite a bit

Industry productivity fix

Some industries weren't growing correctly when when lines where set to "wait until full", this is fixed now.

If you had a game where an industry didn't grow nicely for some unexplained reason, run it again and wait a few weeks in game time, then that industry should go into full production mode correctly now.

Building rails and streets on top of corn fields no longer makes the track look skewed.

(Note: existing rail tracks need to be replaced if you already have skewed ones)

Fixed a bug where trains could move from one tunnel tube to another one sometimes. This is no longer possible.

Preparation for competition companies

You can only see this in the new advanced settings tab, but the game internally has been adjusted to support competition AI players. They are not there yet, but will be likely in one of the next updates.