Fixed the eternal marks of the rapid-fire laser

Updated the code for generating walls. (Should fix bug with line 2214)

Fixed missing battle ambient (I hope)

Fixed incorrect display of pilot frame when dragging

Added timer for knocking down tentacles from mechs with melee

Added a display of districts for which there are enough resources

Added information about the current impact of all districts on the characteristics of the city

Added information about the influence of the district on the number of days of production in the component menu

Added a display about the district level limitation when trying to improve it

Fixed display of power values ​​in the energy layer

Increased the effect of reactor testing leverage

Added new sounds

Updated the sound of resource accrual in battle

Echolocation sound updated

Updated artillery sound

Updated firing sound

Added sounds for the book

Added sound for saving mech color

Added rocket launch sound

Added sound of rocket preparation

Added beacon reset sound

Added the sound of sending mech to the hangar

Changed the sound of sending mech back to the assembly

Added sound for searching enemy base

Added sound for finding the enemy base

Added sound for not finding the enemy base

Added sounds for the fusion reactor

Added the sound of receiving damage to the armor of the mechs

Added sound of slowing mechs

Added sound of taking damage

Added sound of penetration of the mech pilot's cockpit

Added sounds for teams during combat

Added an indication in the calendar of the days when new scientists and engineers come

Added the ability to enable all learning windows in the exit menu

Added an underlay for characters' abilities

Added two new characters (Hellen, Gregory)

Added the effect of the SHIFT key on the speed of color change

Now the color change goes by one

Improved description of additional reactor modules

Added hiding of area stats if it is improved to the maximum

Balance

Many research changes

Reduced the damage and frequency of the attack of the beam of the enemy base

Changed parameters and formulas of engines

The health of most monsters is reduced

Optimized resource acquisition to reach a certain amount by day 40.

Changed the characteristics of all motors

Changed weight and price of all mechs

Reactor energy parameters changed

Reactor cooling parameters changed

Changed energy parameters for laser guns

Changed the energy parameters of the batteries

Changed cooling parameters for condensers

Reduced heat from laser cannons

Reduced overheating damage without the pilot talent

Reduced the frequency of damage of ram monsters

Old saves may not work.

If you want to continue old save you can use oneversionback branch.