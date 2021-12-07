Fixed the eternal marks of the rapid-fire laser
Updated the code for generating walls. (Should fix bug with line 2214)
Fixed missing battle ambient (I hope)
Fixed incorrect display of pilot frame when dragging
Added timer for knocking down tentacles from mechs with melee
Added a display of districts for which there are enough resources
Added information about the current impact of all districts on the characteristics of the city
Added information about the influence of the district on the number of days of production in the component menu
Added a display about the district level limitation when trying to improve it
Fixed display of power values in the energy layer
Increased the effect of reactor testing leverage
Added new sounds
- Updated the sound of resource accrual in battle
- Echolocation sound updated
- Updated artillery sound
- Updated firing sound
- Added sounds for the book
- Added sound for saving mech color
- Added rocket launch sound
- Added sound of rocket preparation
- Added beacon reset sound
- Added the sound of sending mech to the hangar
- Changed the sound of sending mech back to the assembly
- Added sound for searching enemy base
- Added sound for finding the enemy base
- Added sound for not finding the enemy base
- Added sounds for the fusion reactor
- Added the sound of receiving damage to the armor of the mechs
- Added sound of slowing mechs
- Added sound of taking damage
- Added sound of penetration of the mech pilot's cockpit
- Added sounds for teams during combat
- Added an indication in the calendar of the days when new scientists and engineers come
- Added the ability to enable all learning windows in the exit menu
- Added an underlay for characters' abilities
- Added two new characters (Hellen, Gregory)
- Added the effect of the SHIFT key on the speed of color change
Now the color change goes by one
Improved description of additional reactor modules
Added hiding of area stats if it is improved to the maximum
Balance
- Many research changes
- Reduced the damage and frequency of the attack of the beam of the enemy base
- Changed parameters and formulas of engines
- The health of most monsters is reduced
- Optimized resource acquisition to reach a certain amount by day 40.
- Changed the characteristics of all motors
- Changed weight and price of all mechs
- Reactor energy parameters changed
- Reactor cooling parameters changed
- Changed energy parameters for laser guns
- Changed the energy parameters of the batteries
- Changed cooling parameters for condensers
- Reduced heat from laser cannons
- Reduced overheating damage without the pilot talent
- Reduced the frequency of damage of ram monsters
Old saves may not work.
If you want to continue old save you can use oneversionback branch.
