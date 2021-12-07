 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Mech Engineer update for 7 December 2021

Update 30

Share · View all patches · Build 7839709 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed the eternal marks of the rapid-fire laser

Updated the code for generating walls. (Should fix bug with line 2214)

Fixed missing battle ambient (I hope)

Fixed incorrect display of pilot frame when dragging

Added timer for knocking down tentacles from mechs with melee

Added a display of districts for which there are enough resources

Added information about the current impact of all districts on the characteristics of the city

Added information about the influence of the district on the number of days of production in the component menu

Added a display about the district level limitation when trying to improve it

Fixed display of power values ​​in the energy layer

Increased the effect of reactor testing leverage

Added new sounds

  • Updated the sound of resource accrual in battle
  • Echolocation sound updated
  • Updated artillery sound
  • Updated firing sound
  • Added sounds for the book
  • Added sound for saving mech color
  • Added rocket launch sound
  • Added sound of rocket preparation
  • Added beacon reset sound
  • Added the sound of sending mech to the hangar
  • Changed the sound of sending mech back to the assembly
  • Added sound for searching enemy base
  • Added sound for finding the enemy base
  • Added sound for not finding the enemy base
  • Added sounds for the fusion reactor
  • Added the sound of receiving damage to the armor of the mechs
  • Added sound of slowing mechs
  • Added sound of taking damage
  • Added sound of penetration of the mech pilot's cockpit
  • Added sounds for teams during combat
  • Added an indication in the calendar of the days when new scientists and engineers come
  • Added the ability to enable all learning windows in the exit menu
  • Added an underlay for characters' abilities
  • Added two new characters (Hellen, Gregory)
  • Added the effect of the SHIFT key on the speed of color change

Now the color change goes by one

Improved description of additional reactor modules

Added hiding of area stats if it is improved to the maximum

Balance

  • Many research changes
  • Reduced the damage and frequency of the attack of the beam of the enemy base
  • Changed parameters and formulas of engines
  • The health of most monsters is reduced
  • Optimized resource acquisition to reach a certain amount by day 40.
  • Changed the characteristics of all motors
  • Changed weight and price of all mechs
  • Reactor energy parameters changed
  • Reactor cooling parameters changed
  • Changed energy parameters for laser guns
  • Changed the energy parameters of the batteries
  • Changed cooling parameters for condensers
  • Reduced heat from laser cannons
  • Reduced overheating damage without the pilot talent
  • Reduced the frequency of damage of ram monsters

Old saves may not work.

If you want to continue old save you can use oneversionback branch.

Changed files in this update

Mech Engineer Content Depot 1428521
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.