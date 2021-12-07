Version 1.0.3 - Fixing issue when you drag the mouse in grid

Hello everyone! Great fixes this time!

Many players have reported that when you drag the mouse through a line, sometimes it skips cells.

This has been fixed in this patch.

Other new cool improvement: if you drag the mouse through a line but then goes back, it'll paint only the cells you last selected.

Ex: lets say you want to paint 4 cells, but move the mouse quickly, painting 5 cells. If you go back a cell, it'll paint only 4. This way you have much more control over which cells you'll paint with each mouse drag.

Hope you guys like it! As always, please let me know if there are any more improvements you want to see.

Best regards,

Renan