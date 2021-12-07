New build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:The_Great_Refactor#Beta_3.762_Expert_Necromancers

This one mostly has a lot of work from Badger and Tom from over the weekend, and a lot of it is centered around making the necromancer more balanced and functional.

One notable improvement from Tom is that a lot of the build menu is now more moddable, which makes it easier for modders to customize things that they want to have happen in the future. That's a welcome addition for sure!

I also put in some improvements to Expert mode, most notably the fuel bits that are new as of last release. Strategic Sage pointed out that we needed about 5x as much Argon and Radon to start out for the game to really be feasible. There were also a number of questions about how the fuels are seeded, and I've made some adjustments there to make for a more interesting and varied set of fuel seeding. There are now some "super clusters" of fuel that you can find around the map (most maps) that are highly desirable for fuel purposes... but might have many other drawbacks. So, as usual, it's pro's and cons time.

I also added a really important new Fuel Availability galaxy map filter mode, which allows players who are playing with fuel enabled (whether in expert mode or not) to quickly see what fuels are available where, and in what aggregate quantities. This makes it a lot easier to plan the fuel side of your expansion, and it's also useful for getting a sense of how fuel is distributed around the galaxy at the moment.

The wiki is also in the process of being updated to include a lot more information, thanks to Badger and Lord of Nothing. SirLimbo also got in a couple of moddability improvements at the request of Puffin.

Lots of busy folks! More to come soon.

Enjoy!