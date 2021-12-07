 Skip to content

Math+Sticks - Coffee Break Club update for 7 December 2021

Code Update - Extra solutions fixed

Share · View all patches · Build 7839062 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We know we were having a few issues related to extra solutions and we really would like to apologies for it. And today we are launching an update and a fix for that: we changed the way the code is verifying if the solutions is right or not. (to avoid have extra solutions).

We appreciate all your feedback and help, as well as your patience during this time. Hope you guys enjoy the game and keep posting feedbacks. We are trying our best to deliver best experiences for you. ːsteamhappyː

We also fixed a few issues on the achievements (especially the latest "Matchstick collector").

Changed files in this update

windows Math+Sticks - Coffee Break Club Depot 1799162
  • Loading history…
macOS Math+Sticks - Coffee Break Club Depot 1799163
  • Loading history…
