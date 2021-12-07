Code Update - Extra solutions fixed

We know we were having a few issues related to extra solutions and we really would like to apologies for it. And today we are launching an update and a fix for that: we changed the way the code is verifying if the solutions is right or not. (to avoid have extra solutions).

We appreciate all your feedback and help, as well as your patience during this time. Hope you guys enjoy the game and keep posting feedbacks. We are trying our best to deliver best experiences for you. ːsteamhappyː

We also fixed a few issues on the achievements (especially the latest "Matchstick collector").