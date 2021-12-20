Update 9.4.4 - Happy Holidays!

The Holidays are approaching and we want to take this moment to thank our wonderful community for the incredible support this year, we appreciate it so much! In the past months we've been working hard on upcoming Update 9.5 and are excited to share more about it in the coming year.

Until then, we've covered Eco in festive decorations again, for you to enjoy the holidays in your games. Elk got back their sweet reindeer appearance, spruce trees light up as christmas trees and the distribution station has been decorated and is ready for you gifting storage crates wrapped as presents to your fellow players in your communities.

We wish you and your families happy holidays and a healthy new year. May your wishes come true!

With love,

The Eco Team