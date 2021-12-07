Small Patch - ea v0.2.6

EA Release - 0.2.6 Notes

Developer Notes

Merry Christmas to those who celebrate!

This is a small update. A couple of things I wanted to get into the last update and missed my deadline. Got some towns people to talk to. Not a lot to say; but, useful.

I'll be taking a little time for the holidays. After that, I'll be concentrating on the crafting feature. I plan on having it completed by the 3rd or 4th week of January for the next update.

After that, some cleanup that is needed such as making sure all of the journal quest entries have a completion entry, figure out why options menu stays in front of the options screen, etc

*ALERT** - Save games may be broken with this update *****