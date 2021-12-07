Update 17: Victory Conditions

YouTube

**

PATCH HIGHLIGHTS:



CORPORATE GOALS: New Victory Conditions to win the game!

SCRAP TECH: Scrap unwanted tech for half the time.

REBEL ATTACKS: Rebel attack waves are no longer endless.

NEW VOICE OVER: **New VO for Braxton and Aenar.

and more!

Industries of Titan is in Early Access, which means we are actively updating and adding new content based on our roadmap and your wonderful feedback.

As a quick note, Brace Yourself Games will be taking a holiday break during this upcoming month. The next Titan Tuesday update will still occur as scheduled on January 4th, but may appear lighter as we are taking the time to address bug backlog, and make less visible changes.

See the full patch notes below!

Titan Tuesday: Patch 0.20.0

Victory Conditions

Changes as of 0.20.0

🪐 indicates changes due to community feedback!

Corporate Goals

Offer new ways to win the game

Each game will have 3 victory cards, one unlocked immediately, the other two will unlock over time, or you can pay to unlock them sooner

Each victory card will have 5 victory points, achieving 3 out of the 5 points on one card will allow you to claim victory

Two types of victory points, Revocable and Irrevocable

You can choose to claim victory as soon as one card is complete, or wait to complete additional victory cards

Tech Web Scrap Action

A new option for the tech web, you can now scrap a tech instead of researching it

Scrapping takes half the time that researching does, and will unlock all tech bridges connected to the scrapped node for free

Scrapping a tech will permanently remove it from the web making it unavailable for the rest of that playthrough! Scrap carefully!

New Voice Over for Braxton Daw and Aenar Pyr

Braxton Daw has found his voice! All lines from this advisor are now fully VO’d!

Aynar Pyr has also had their missing VO lines added in

Improved Employee Management Panel

You can now see all the buildings that can support employees in the employee management panel and assign/unassign employees to each building from there

Rebel Attacks

🪐 Rebel attack waves will now stop when all rebel camps on the map have been destroyed

🪐 Killing all the crew aboard a rebel ship will cause the ship to self destruct

Reduced time between rebel waves by 10%

UI Improvements

Claim and survey buttons were moved and re-ordered to resolve an issue that occurred with some localizations

Building level is now indicated on the thumbnail of the building

🪐The Tech Web icon on the top left of the HUD will display the progress of the current research/scrap taking place

🪐There will be a notification on the right side of the HUD when a research/scrap action completes

Xethane is now represented by purple instead of yellow

The overlay and map legend have been adjusted to match this

Animation Improvements

Improved shipyard repair animations

Improved shield device animations

Balance Changes

Increased Monument Center Isotop cost (36 > 144), energy requirement (24 > 64), Health (90 > 180) and Influence per minute gained (4 > 5)

Players continuing saves from the previous version that have already built the monument center will want to keep an eye on their energy usage when they resume after this patch

Decreased the activation cost of pylon ruins, secondary abilities for all ruins now have a chance to be free

Reduced the amount of Xethane emitted by Sinkholes and Cracks, they are now 50% stronger than Crevices making Xethane emitting ruins the strongest Xethane sources

Fixes as of 0.20.0