Rec Room UPDATE - the "Winter Wonderland" edition

Winter Wonderland

Winter Wonderland is coming to Rec Room! Play some paintball and throw some snowballs in the winterized Clearcut paintball map this winter season, and keep an eye out for a lot of upcoming events! And since 'tis the season for giving, and getting, the Friendotron gets an upgrade that allows you to send free gifts to up to two people per day, including yourself!

New Buggies in Town

Added the Trusty Pickup Truck drivable vehicle for when you have some work that needs to get done.

Added the Classic Coupe drivable vehicle when you need to arrive in style.

Added the incredible Wolf Ride drivable vehicle when you want to show you're serious.

Improved collisions between vehicles and just about everything you can run into.

Vehicles will now do damage to enemies and players in combat

Vehicles are now impacted by weapons and grenades - explosions now will apply force to vehicles!

Fixed some issues where grabbing the vehicle bumper to reposition it didn't work as expected.

Various improvements on shooting experience while inside a moving vehicle.

Vehicle passengers will have comfort mode enabled when using the "Vehicle Only" comfort mode setting.

We fixed a bug where exiting a seat while looking at a close-up wall can make you go through the wall.

Interaction Volume Gadget

Introducing the new Interaction Volume Gadget! Put this box around an object and give it an interaction prompt like "Use", "Open", or "Obtain answer to life, the universe, and everything". When players get close to it or point their hands at it, they'll get that interaction prompt and you can respond to the interaction however you want using CV2 Chips!

General Improvements and Bug Fixes

Seats can no longer be targeted through walls and other obstructions. The same applies to the new Interaction Volumes.

Added a new button to upload photos from the share camera privately.

Meetup codes can now take players to the subroom they're set in.

Manipulating with grid snap-on should now line up with other objects in the same orientation.

Quitting games as they are starting will no longer break audio.

Fixed a bug that was allowing room chat bubbles to grow to a ridiculous size.

You can no longer transform/scale objects that are a child of a transformable gadget, such as a Clamp Gizmo. No more giant point lights or buggies, they'll be missed.

Lights now use floats rather than ints. If you have a room currently using the int chips it will still work. The chips have been removed from the palette but still function in rooms that already have them.

Cooldown on the Circuits V2 Toggle Button V2 has been reduced. Shooting these with weapons will now be more responsive.

A "Can Modify with Circuits" checkbox has been added to shapes. You now need to check this checkbox to use <code>Set Position</code> or <code>Respawn</code> on the shape. It has no additional ink cost. This addresses an issue where some objects, or parts of objects, don't get correctly moved on some platforms.

Fixed VR teleport cooldown to start counting at the start of teleportation instead of at the end. This brings the teleport locomotion speed close to what it was before the Stunt Runner update.

CV2 Buttons and CV2 Seats will now be detected by Trigger Volumes.

Tab characters no longer take hundreds of pixels on default value ports.

Respawn node now returns true/false correctly.

Dice V2 chip now works properly for all faces.

Rotating objects in trigger volume does not trigger events.

Players can now teleport while an impulse is being applied with a chip.

You can now send Circuits V2 Vector3s and Quaternions with events.

Breaking objects inside of a Trigger Volume V2 now triggers an exit event.

The picture-in-picture local player display no longer renders CV2 wires.

<code>Rotator Get Rotation Speed</code> result no longer depends on the orientation of Rotator V2.

