Better monitor support and faster re-entry

Hey there!
Two changes have been made to address 2 big problems that have bothered me (and others!) for the longest time. Here are the problems and solutions.
- Since the beginning, the game would walk you through the entire connection process which took forever. Now, it will remember your screenname, and you'll still have to do a quick 2-factor authentication to connect, but it no longer takes 60 seconds to start playing every single time. Eventually, I'll be able to simply auto-reconnect you!
- The game is designed for 1080p, and as people have been getting bigger monitors, and wider monitors, the game looks like a horrible mess, if it even functions at all. There was a big streamer playing on a 4K monitor, and it, uhhh.... didn't work. Now, a 4K screen will scale properly, and any other size will be a little ugly, but it will be functional at least. I'll make more progress on this as I have time.
The next items on my list are better instructions (I really like the way Kukoro Stream Games does it), and a complete update to Happy Tanksgiving to make it more like Robo Rally.
Latest changes in version 0.47:
- 4K monitors are now properly supported.
- Other types of monitors are now functional, if a little ugly.
- If you are a returning player, you don't have to go through the entire reconnection process, just a small part of it.
- Minor cleanup to Minesweeper Extreme: 100
- Code cleanup
As always, I love to get feedback, and let me know how I can make the game better for your stream.
That's all for now and I hope you enjoy the latest update!
All the best!
-Jaime
Changed files in this update