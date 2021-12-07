Better monitor support and faster re-entry

Hey there!

Two changes have been made to address 2 big problems that have bothered me (and others!) for the longest time. Here are the problems and solutions.

Since the beginning, the game would walk you through the entire connection process which took forever. Now, it will remember your screenname, and you'll still have to do a quick 2-factor authentication to connect, but it no longer takes 60 seconds to start playing every single time. Eventually, I'll be able to simply auto-reconnect you!

The game is designed for 1080p, and as people have been getting bigger monitors, and wider monitors, the game looks like a horrible mess, if it even functions at all. There was a big streamer playing on a 4K monitor, and it, uhhh.... didn't work. Now, a 4K screen will scale properly, and any other size will be a little ugly, but it will be functional at least. I'll make more progress on this as I have time.

The next items on my list are better instructions (I really like the way Kukoro Stream Games does it), and a complete update to Happy Tanksgiving to make it more like Robo Rally.

Latest changes in version 0.47:

4K monitors are now properly supported.

Other types of monitors are now functional, if a little ugly.

If you are a returning player, you don't have to go through the entire reconnection process, just a small part of it.

Minor cleanup to Minesweeper Extreme: 100

Code cleanup

As always, I love to get feedback, and let me know how I can make the game better for your stream.

That's all for now and I hope you enjoy the latest update!

All the best!

-Jaime