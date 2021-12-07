Update 1.7.1 - Now Live

Rearranging Inventory Items

With Update 1.7.1 we’re introducing the ability to rearrange Weapons and Items on your Hunter while still within a mission. Rearranging your items only takes a moment, and we know it will become second nature to Hunters of the Bayou in no time:

To move or swap items:

Hold the item you wish to be moved in your Hunter's hands

Press and hold the button assigned to the inventory slot where you’d like the item to go

After a short delay the item will be placed in the target inventory slot If this inventory slot already contains an item, the two will swap positions



Moving and swapping items is limited to their slot categories. Weapons can only move to other weapon slots, same with Tools and Consumables.

Example: Swapping an Ammo Box in your first consumable slot, with a looted Flash Bomb in your last consumable slot.

Start by pressing ‘7’ to hold the Ammo box in your hand. Next press and hold ‘0’ to indicate you would like to switch its position with the Flash Bomb. After a short delay, the two items will be swapped.

The rearranging inventory feature will be limited to PC Players. Console Players still can use the two ‘favorite slot’ button mappings with -Left and -Right buttons on their Dpad to quickly access their two most important tools or consumables. In order to remap your favorite slots select the target slot with the right stick and press and hold either -Left or -Right on the Dpad.



Developers Note:

With the introduction of this new feature, we’re hoping it will help normalize each game of Hunt and allow players to have their weapons in the correct slot even after looting a dead Hunter or to rearrange consumables acquired from Toolboxes.

We’re most looking forward to the utilization of this feature in Quickplay, so players can rearrange their Quickplay Hunter’s newly looted gear to fit the order they are most familiar with from Bounty Hunt.

Audio

Improved sound design for silenced weapons

Developers Note:

Since the introduction of the Vetterli 71 Karabiner Silencer, we noticed that the previously released silenced weapons (Sparks LRR Silencer, Winfield M1873C Silencer, and the Nagant M1895 Silencer) would need a slight rework of their design to be more in line with the original “base” weapons. This change is purely aesthetic and should not impact gameplay (e.g., The audible distance of the Silenced Shot)

Added a sound effect for Miner grunt’s headlamp being destroyed without the fireball.

World

Lawson Delta

Added more sandbags to the roof of the Waiting Hall in Lawson Station. This should help offer more cover from all directions while upon the roof. (Community Request)

AI

Fixed an issue where the Butcher would incorrectly shoot a projectile at a wall instead of a player

Tentative fix for bosses sometimes dropping Bounty Tokens underneath boss lair stairs where the tokens could not be reached

Fixed an issue where Concertina Armoured could kill chickens when walking past the chicken coop

Fixed a rare server crash related to AI navigation systems

World

Fixed an issue where cash registers would be facing the wrong way

Fixed a missing roof in Lockbay Docks while in the Tutorial

Fixed an issue where wooden footsteps could be heard in the basement of Lockbay Docks

Fixed an issue where the Butcher could partially get stuck in the basement of Darrow Livestock

Fixed an issue where the Spider couldn´t reach players in Wolfshead Arsenal

Fixed a spot where player could get stuck in Stanley Coal Company

Fixed an issue where crows can spawn too close to a player spawn point outside Moses Poultry

Fixed a spot where players could get stuck in Reeves Quarry

Fixed an issue where bullets could be blocked by an invisible obstacle in Weeping Stone Mill

Fixed a small see-through gap at the stairs by the new crypt entrance in Healing-Waters Church

Moved the crank wheel at the new crypt gate to the other side in Healing-Waters Church

Fixed a spot where players could get stuck in Fort Bolden

Fixed a bug where two cash registers would spawn in the same location

Fixed an issue where windows would sometimes become indestructible

Tentative fix for walls not properly rendering in spectator mode

Fixed a spot where players could get stuck in Darin Shipyard

Gunplay

Fixed an issue where the Vetterli Marksman used the wrong base sensitivity, making the default camera speed faster than other marksman variants

Fixed an issue where the Dolch precision would eject one more bullet than intended when reloading without Bulletgrubber

Weapon

Fixed a reconnect issue that prevented players from swapping weapons

Reconnect

Fixed an issue preventing players from properly red-skull-reviving with a Bounty after a full reconnect

Fixed an issue where players would immediately execute world interactions that were queued up during an on-the-fly reconnect

Fixed an issue where event items that should boost Darksight range would not properly work

Fixed an issue where windows looked unbroken after a reconnect

Fixed an issue where after multiple reconnects players would no longer automatically crouch upon disconnecting

Fixed an issue where after a reconnect a burning player could no longer ignite AI and/or other players surrounding them

Fixed an issue where players were able to navigate the main menu before selecting a choice on the reconnect pop-up

Fixed an issue where the button shortcuts on the main menu were still working while a reconnect pop-up was active

UI