-Fixed: Textpad export error.
-Fixed: Typo in Textpad export message.
-Change: Increased Textpad font size.
-Change: External Weapon named now indicated in pickup message.
-Fix: Loading game would cause main menu music to fall through.
-Fix: Main menu music terminating too quick.
-Change: Survival meters/stats are less impacted by using Bed / Waiting.
-Change/New: Added buttons to switch between player inventory and stat allocation menus.
-Change/New: Added buttons to switch between skilltree and skillbar menus.
-Change: The KeyID a lockable container/door requires is now reported.
-Change: Keys will tell you their KeyID in their description.
Unless the name already has the ID included.
-Change: Text color of mini-description given by in-range interactable entities/objects.
-Fixed: Gambling Device soft-lock if you ran out of money.
-Change/New: New icon shown when External Weapon equipped.
-Change: The use and successful of use of item will now have its name reported in some cases.
-Change: Entering/Exiting water is outputted to activity log.
-New: Added another graffiti message to lagorigana prison wall. (by request)
Redaxium update for 6 December 2021
Patch 0.87
