Patch 0.87

-Fixed: Textpad export error.

-Fixed: Typo in Textpad export message.

-Change: Increased Textpad font size.

-Change: External Weapon named now indicated in pickup message.

-Fix: Loading game would cause main menu music to fall through.

-Fix: Main menu music terminating too quick.

-Change: Survival meters/stats are less impacted by using Bed / Waiting.

-Change/New: Added buttons to switch between player inventory and stat allocation menus.

-Change/New: Added buttons to switch between skilltree and skillbar menus.

-Change: The KeyID a lockable container/door requires is now reported.

-Change: Keys will tell you their KeyID in their description.

Unless the name already has the ID included.

-Change: Text color of mini-description given by in-range interactable entities/objects.

-Fixed: Gambling Device soft-lock if you ran out of money.

-Change/New: New icon shown when External Weapon equipped.

-Change: The use and successful of use of item will now have its name reported in some cases.

-Change: Entering/Exiting water is outputted to activity log.

-New: Added another graffiti message to lagorigana prison wall. (by request)