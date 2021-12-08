Update 1.8.10 is live!

Hello everyone!

Update 1.8.10 is here! This patch is coming in hot with high anticipation from the community's desire to get their hands on the new weapons and feel performance enhancements. We wanted to make sure to take some quality time to address the issues with the rising performance reports we were receiving. We felt it was important to get the game back to a better feeling state during gameplay. You will feel the improvements when loading into the game and while playing.

New features for Onward introduced in this patch include two new weapons, the MCX Virtus and AK104, and the return of the map Turbine. The addition of new weapons and environment should give you an enhanced way to experience the game throughout different game modes and other maps. Developing fresh tactics and enhancing ways to play, whether it be against AI or others on the battlefield. There are so many unique things to discover with these additions. Check out the New Features section for details on the new items coming.

In addition to performance improvements, we took some much needed time to review the environments you play in. We analyzed many locations throughout all our maps, including ones reported by the community, and made adjustments to them to improve the experience of the firefights that happen in these environments. Other changes to improve your gameplay experiences have also been included. For the full list of changes in this update please see the changelog below.

New Features

Weapons

MCX Virtus

Class: Specialist (Marsoc)

Caliber: .300 Blackout

Type of ammo: Subsonic

Rate of fire: 800 RPM

Barrel length: 6.75 inches, with built-in suppressor

Created for the needs of special forces operators for operations behind enemy lines where, thanks to subsonic ammunition and an integrated suppressor, they guarantee the maximum flexibility in any condition. This weapon is chambered with .300 BLK rounds, which even in their subsonic configuration guarantee excellent stopping power in short to medium range engagements. The .300 BLK is a new ammunition type being added to Onward. Its subsonic nature will allow you to engage more covertly.

AK-104

Class: Specialist (Volk)

Caliber: 7.62x39 mm

Type of ammo: Supersonic

Rate of fire: 600 RPM

Barrel length: 12.4 inches

Created to be the first 7.62x39mm weapon in this class. What makes this weapon "unique" is the proper rail system on top and on the front side. Modern looking magazine and stock. The compensator attachment makes the weapon more stable while shooting.

New map: Turbine

This hydroelectric dam near Kazakhstan provides power for the region and serves as a strategic chokepoint that each faction strives to control. MARSOC and Volk forces control opposite ends of the dam. It's time to break the stalemate.

Some of you may remember Turbine from the 1.7 PC version of the game. The map has been redesigned and optimized for crossplatform gameplay. This map features 4 levels and multiple rooms throughout. There are working elevators to get to other levels on the map, but make sure you are prepared if the enemy team is waiting for you on the other side of those doors. Communication will be key when playing on this map.













Changelog

System

bHaptics support has returned for Quest devices

Fixed an issue where if you un-equip the in-tent VR goggles while holding both the trigger and grip buttons at the same time, the NVG effect pops up in the tent

Fixed an issue where if the Host is in the VR spectate goggles when returning to the tent for map select, they will have no UI in the tent

Fixed an issue where if you started the game using Oculus VR mode from Steam you couldn't finish Basic Tutorial after the first dialog box

You can now join full lobbies as an a Observer on PCVR

The Give Up button now locks to head movement when alive or downed

Fixed an issue where observers could bypass entering passwords for lobbies

Corrected instances where whiteboards pens would face the wrong way

When displaying Player IDs in the tent the number is now fully visible

Gameplay

The fog light reflection has been adjusted when using an Air or Ground Drone with NVG on certain maps

Fixed a bug where kills and teamkills during a round reset would get counted in the tent and did not get cleared

Fixed a bug where if a player drops their pistol in One In The Chamber, and then kills a player before the pistol floats back to them, they were not awarded a bullet

Round resets no longer add a death to your kill/death counter on Uplink

If you are downed and the round ends, you will now get a death point

Fixed a bug in Operations where if the host changed twice, the new host was not able to change mode, difficulty or number of bots until they click on loadout

Removed the spawn button for fireteam leader in the tent when there are no tickets left

Points will properly be awarded in competitive Assault lobbies at end of rounds

On Suburbia when objective is upstairs the tablet will now show an arrow

Targets in the basic tutorial will now turn black when shot, as intended

Fixed players getting an extended movement area after the syringe injecting phase of the tutorial

Maps

Global Adjustments

Added Turbine Day and Turbine Night maps

Optimized GPU and CPU performance for Quest players

Improved shipping containers models on Cargo, Tanker, Abandoned and Quarantine

Fixed several locations where spectators and drones could fly outside the map

Fixed several exploits where players could see through some walls

Improved numerous cross platform prop placements and map fog setting inconsistencies

Added more movement freedom for Casters/flying spectators in most scenes

Fixed several issues that allowed AI to walk through solid objects

Improved visual transitions for distances on all maps

Improved graphic overlay issues on several maps

Made adjustments to walls and floors on all maps to prevent players from being able to see through them

Adjustments made on several maps to adjust for possible exploits

Abandoned

Improved the textures on the metal buildings

Fixed an issue where players on PC would turn pitch black in certain areas of the map

Adjusted spawn points and added several additional objective possibilities to Escort gamemode

Improved several objects' collision throughout the map

Fixed a spawn in Abandoned COOP where players spawn on top of the crashed Chinook.

Abandoned Night map selection thumbnail is now slightly brighter

Fixed an issue where water would sometimes appear black or missing when spectating in the tent

Bazaar

Fixed several collision areas in Bazaar

Fixed areas on map that would block casters/flying spectators

Cargo

Fixed an issue where users couldn't deploy their drone in a certain area

Downfall

Fixed several collision issues throughout the map

Fixed an inaccuracy in the buildings where players aren't getting correctly lit by the lights inside

Fixed an issue where several props in the PC version were shinier than desired

Fixed an issue where some of the caster UI would get overlapped by graphic textures placed in the PC version

Fixed a spawn point for Gun Game and One In The Chamber where players, upon spawn, would get stuck

Quarantine

Fixed an issue with the skyscraper building north of the motel that allowed AI to walk and shoot players through it

Shooting Range

Adjusted the first set of stairs in the killhouse that prevented players from being able to move up the stairs in smooth motion

Fixed the terrain from shifting its shape aggressively in the target course for PC

Snowpeak

Fixed an issue where the small cars in Snowpeak reacted to gunshots as concrete objects

Adjusted collision throughout the map

Removed a visual texture seam on the terrain in Snowpeak for Quest

Suburbia

Ambient cricket audio in Suburbia Night has been lowered in volume

Adjusted collision throughout the map

Fixed multiple vehicles that would cause the player to get stuck when running next to them

Fixed an issue with several objects in the PC version of Suburbia where objects appear to be very shiny

Fixed the spectator camera from spawning below the floor after using the spectator goggles

Subway

Adjustments made around the stairs and railings. Including an issue where players were unable to shoot through railings

Fixed many visual bugs throughout the map

Tanker

Adjusted collision throughout the map

Adjustments made so AI no longer walk through shipping containers

Weapons and Utilities

Added the MCX Virtus to Marsoc Specialist Class

Added the AK104 to to Volk Specialist Class

When the AUG empties a magazine, the bolt now holds open mechanically and visually

The AUG bolt no longer stays closed when shooting

The dust cover on the AUG no longer clips through the back of the gun when the charging handle is pulled back

Fixed a bug that could cause weapons to freeze in place when fired

Shotgun shells will now appear in the chambers of loaded shotguns, SPAS and M1014

Fixed a bug that caused players to not be able to get tased in the upper chest

If there is ammunition left on P90 it will now show in the magazine

The TAR-21 now has an animation on its dust cover when shooting/pulling the charging handle

Fixed a bug when pulling back the M16 or Mk18 charging handle on an empty magazine that would cause the bolt to not release

Removed bolt release function from the SKS and SVD to mimic the real weapons' functionality

The Box magazine's bullet chain link is no longer visible through flash & smoke effects

The Mk17 magazine no longer clips through the weapon's body

The FAMAS magazine on PC has been adjusted to face the correct direction

The holographic sights were corrected to align properly on weapons

The left and right angled sights corrected to align properly on weapons

Caster Mode

Casters can now hear players during game play, but no longer hear players in the tent

Flare Guns and Smoke will no longer toggle the Caster's NVBoost off

Fixed only 5 players appearing on the leaderboard and in the camera selection

Fixed an issue where where if you are zoomed in before snapping to a player, after leaving their perspective your camera will zoom in again

Players with NVGs active will no longer have their camera views blocked

Fixed an issue where if you are moving when you snap to a player, upon escaping from their view your camera will still have momentum and move in the direction that you were flying prior to snapping to them

Player names will now rotate to face the caster while in first person perspective

If a player turns a flashlight on/off near the Caster while their NV Boost is on, it will no longer toggle the NV Boost off

Fixed an issue that was casing The PKM and Glock to have no texture and have bright white puffs of smoke when shooting

Fixed The hostiles counter being too big for the given box

A message will now be displayed if the caster lobby is full

Player's laser will no longer be stopped by boundaries

The minimap will now show the correct position of the caster's location

The caster's in-tent camera view has been adjusted so that it no longer cut off the the Scoreboard and player list

Mitigated an issue where If a caster opens the spacebar menu after a player has died, it would cause a chunk of the minimap to disappear

