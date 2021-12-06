 Skip to content

Mini Matches update for 6 December 2021

Play Against Multiple AI

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Mini Matches build 0.15.6 is out, and comes with major performance increase as well as options to select your AI opponents.

Select Your Opponents

When setting up a game, you can now add AI opponents - up to 3 of them for a singleplayer game! Mini Matches was designed to be fun for up to 4 players, and now you can take full advantage of this.

Performance Optimization

As the complexity of the AI players increased, the performance of the game dropped, and on older PCs as well as when playing with 3 AI opponents, Mini Matches ran very slowly. This update brings a major performance overhaul, and should double your FPS in most cases! On higher-end PCs it should now run at a silky smooth 60fps.

Other Updates

Other minor bug fixes and improvements are:

  • Slightly larger platforms in the Floor is Lava mode.
  • Fixed bug where AI would get stuck at lower speeds.

Happy Playing,

Philip

