Dota 2 update for 6 December 2021

Winter Tour Supporters Club

The DPC is now in full swing, and with it comes the return of Supporters Clubs.

Introduced earlier this year for the 2021 season, Supporters Clubs are a way for fans to support their favorite teams and proudly display their allegiance. New this tour, in order to better support the economies of countries that make up Dota's fanbase, Supporters Club prices will differ by region, to make it more accessible for fans all over the world to support their favorite teams.

Teams who submit content to feature in a Supporters Club bundle receive 50% of all of their team's bundle sales. Fans who choose to support teams will receive increasing amounts of content provided by their favorite team(s), depending on the tier purchased:

Bronze Tier

  • A badge for your favorite team, which will appear in your friends list, player profile, Versus Screen, and in-game scoreboard (swappable if you purchase more than one team's bundle).
  • 1 Team Fantasy Player Pack
  • 1 Basic Fantasy Player Pack

Silver Tier

  • All the perks of the Bronze Club
  • Sprays and Emoticons to liven up your map and chat
  • 2 additional Team Player Card Packs
  • 6 additional Basic Player Card Packs

Gold Tier

  • All of the perks of the Bronze and Silver Clubs
  • Loading screens, a special in-game HP-bar badge, and voicelines to use to proclaim your allegiance in-game.
  • 3 additional Team Player Card Packs
  • 7 additional Basic Player Card Packs

Note: Content is subject to availability based on a team's content submission.

As mentioned in our blog about the DPC's Regional Fantasy leagues, we are also launching Player Card Packs. Fans can create a Fantasy roster featuring two Core Player Cards, one Mid Player Card, and two Support Player cards, which will score points based on their performance in a weekly time period (except over the holiday season). Silver and Gold cards, which are a higher tier of cards, have extra stat bonuses that can grant extra points.

Opening a pack for a specific team will grant you player cards from the region your team is representing. The card of the highest rarity in the pack is guaranteed to be from the team whose pack you chose, and the team of choice will receive 50% of the card pack's revenue.

Check out Team Profiles in the DPC tab to view Supporters Clubs, and head to the Player Cards tab in the Watch section to pick up Player Card Packs!

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for English

Cosmetics

  • New Economy Item: 4 Zoomers Bronze Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2021-2022
  • New Economy Item: 4 Zoomers Card Pack - DPC Winter Tour - 2021-2022
  • New Economy Item: Simply TOOBASED Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2021-2022
  • New Economy Item: Simply TOOBASED Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2021-2022
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Simply TOOBASED, Season 3, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Secret Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2021-2022
  • New Economy Item: Team Secret Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2021-2022
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Team Secret, Season 3, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Team Secret, Season 3, #2
  • New Economy Item: Alliance Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2021-2022
  • New Economy Item: Alliance Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2021-2022
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Alliance, Season 3, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Alliance, Season 3, #2
  • New Economy Item: Thunder Predator Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2021-2022
  • New Economy Item: Thunder Predator Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2021-2022
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Thunder Predator, Season 3, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Thunder Predator, Season 3, #2
  • New Economy Item: DogChamp Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2021-2022
  • New Economy Item: DogChamp Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2021-2022
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - DogChamp, Season 3, #2
  • New Economy Item: Quincy Crew Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2021-2022
  • New Economy Item: Quincy Crew Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2021-2022
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Quincy Crew, Season 3, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Quincy Crew, Season 3, #2
  • New Economy Item: Gambit Esports Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2021-2022
  • New Economy Item: Gambit Esports Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2021-2022
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Gambit Esports, Season 3, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Gambit Esports, Season 3, #2
  • New Economy Item: Evil Geniuses Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2021-2022
  • New Economy Item: Evil Geniuses Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2021-2022
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Evil Geniuses, Season 3, #2
  • New Economy Item: Team Tickles Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2021-2022
  • New Economy Item: Team Tickles Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2021-2022
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Team Tickles, Season 3, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Team Tickles, Season 3, #2
  • New Economy Item: OG Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2021-2022
  • New Economy Item: OG Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2021-2022
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - OG, Season 3, #1
  • New Economy Item: Arkosh Gaming Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2021-2022
  • New Economy Item: Arkosh Gaming Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2021-2022
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Arkosh Gaming, Season 3, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Arkosh Gaming, Season 3, #2
  • New Economy Item: T1 Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2021-2022
  • New Economy Item: T1 Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2021-2022
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - T1, Season 3, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - T1, Season 3, #2
  • New Economy Item: Nigma Galaxy SEA Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2021-2022
  • New Economy Item: Nigma Galaxy SEA Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2021-2022
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Nigma Galaxy SEA, Season 3, #2
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Nigma Galaxy SEA, Season 3, #1
  • New Economy Item: Noping VPN Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2021-2022
  • New Economy Item: Noping VPN Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2021-2022
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Noping VPN, Season 3, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Noping VPN, Season 3, #2
  • New Economy Item: Vici Gaming Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2021-2022
  • New Economy Item: Vici Gaming Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2021-2022
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Vici Gaming, Season 3, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Vici Gaming, Season 3, #2
  • New Economy Item: Chicken Fighters Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2021-2022
  • New Economy Item: Chicken Fighters Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2021-2022
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Chicken Fighters, Season 3, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Chicken Fighters, Season 3, #2
  • New Economy Item: Virtus.pro Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2021-2022
  • New Economy Item: Virtus.pro Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2021-2022
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Virtus.pro, Season 3, #1
  • New Economy Item: OB.Neon Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2021-2022
  • New Economy Item: OB.Neon Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2021-2022
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - OB.Neon, Season 3, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - OB.Neon, Season 3, #2
  • New Economy Item: Nigma Galaxy Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2021-2022
  • New Economy Item: Nigma Galaxy Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2021-2022
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Nigma Galaxy, Season 3, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Nigma Galaxy, Season 3, #2
  • New Economy Item: Team Liquid Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2021-2022
  • New Economy Item: Team Liquid Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2021-2022
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Team Liquid, Season 3, #2
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Team Liquid, Season 3, #1
  • New Economy Item: The Cut Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2021-2022
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - The Cut, Season 3, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - The Cut, Season 3, #2

English Localization

  • DOTA_FantasyHelpDetailsSub5Text4_Period_compendium: Every third fantasy level, players will receive one DPC Winter 2022 Tour treasure (to be granted later). At every other level, players receive 500 shards.Every third fantasy level, players will receive one DPC Winter 2022 Tour treasure (to be granted at a later date). At every other level, players receive 500 shards.
  • DOTA_FantasyLevel: Fantasy Level
  • DOTA_FantasyLevelRewards: Rewards
  • DOTA_FantasyScorePercentilePeriod: Percentile for this Period
  • DOTA_FantasyLevelTooltip: The top 10% scoring teams for the period receive 3 Fantasy Levels.<br><br>The top 25% receive 2 Fantasy Levels.<br><br>The top 50% receive 1 Fantasy Level.
  • DOTA_FantasyTreasureTooltip: Every third Fantasy Level, players will receive one DPC Winter 2022 Tour treasure (to be granted at a later date).
  • DOTA_HeroLevelReward500_Currency: 500 Shards
  • DOTA_FrontPage_DPCWinterSupClub2022_Header: DPC Winter 2022 Tour
  • DOTA_FrontPage_DPCWinterSupClub2022_Title: All-New Supporters Club Content
  • DOTA_FrontPage_DPCWinterSupClub2022_Desc: Fantasy card packs, voicelines, sprays, emoticons, team badges and more.
  • DOTA_DPCFantasy_Reward: DPC Fantasy Reward

Changed files in this update

