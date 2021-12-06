Winter Tour Supporters Club

The DPC is now in full swing, and with it comes the return of Supporters Clubs.

Introduced earlier this year for the 2021 season, Supporters Clubs are a way for fans to support their favorite teams and proudly display their allegiance. New this tour, in order to better support the economies of countries that make up Dota's fanbase, Supporters Club prices will differ by region, to make it more accessible for fans all over the world to support their favorite teams.

Teams who submit content to feature in a Supporters Club bundle receive 50% of all of their team's bundle sales. Fans who choose to support teams will receive increasing amounts of content provided by their favorite team(s), depending on the tier purchased:

Bronze Tier

A badge for your favorite team, which will appear in your friends list, player profile, Versus Screen, and in-game scoreboard (swappable if you purchase more than one team's bundle).

1 Team Fantasy Player Pack

1 Basic Fantasy Player Pack

Silver Tier

All the perks of the Bronze Club

Sprays and Emoticons to liven up your map and chat

2 additional Team Player Card Packs

6 additional Basic Player Card Packs

Gold Tier

All of the perks of the Bronze and Silver Clubs

Loading screens, a special in-game HP-bar badge, and voicelines to use to proclaim your allegiance in-game.

3 additional Team Player Card Packs

7 additional Basic Player Card Packs

Note: Content is subject to availability based on a team's content submission.

As mentioned in our blog about the DPC's Regional Fantasy leagues, we are also launching Player Card Packs. Fans can create a Fantasy roster featuring two Core Player Cards, one Mid Player Card, and two Support Player cards, which will score points based on their performance in a weekly time period (except over the holiday season). Silver and Gold cards, which are a higher tier of cards, have extra stat bonuses that can grant extra points.

Opening a pack for a specific team will grant you player cards from the region your team is representing. The card of the highest rarity in the pack is guaranteed to be from the team whose pack you chose, and the team of choice will receive 50% of the card pack's revenue.

Check out Team Profiles in the DPC tab to view Supporters Clubs, and head to the Player Cards tab in the Watch section to pick up Player Card Packs!