Maneater update for 8 December 2021

Maneater Truth Quest Hotfix 3 Is Now Live

Maneater Truth Quest Hotfix 3 Is Now Live

Build 7837297 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Sharks,

We have just released a new hotfix to target a crash that the community has encountered while playing Maneater

    • Fixed a crash that could occur on the Quest Log Panel. Would most likely occur when the player had 100% completed the game or during the tutorial for users who do not own Truth Quest

Thank you for your continued support! As always, be sure to join the conversation at the official forums and let us know what you want to see next in the waters of Maneater or report any issues you may be experiencing.

Changed files in this update

