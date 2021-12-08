Maneater Truth Quest Hotfix 3 Is Now Live

Sharks,

We have just released a new hotfix to target a crash that the community has encountered while playing Maneater

Fixed a crash that could occur on the Quest Log Panel. Would most likely occur when the player had 100% completed the game or during the tutorial for users who do not own Truth Quest



Thank you for your continued support! As always, be sure to join the conversation at the official forums and let us know what you want to see next in the waters of Maneater or report any issues you may be experiencing.