Patch Notes - Alpha 1.12

We'll be moving our 1.12 build from the experimental branch (you should be here if you want to test on new builds) to our stable branch (most of you are already here). The 1.12 update introduces some big changes to Survive the Nights. This cycle was pretty quick and features some massive gameplay changes. Below is just a brief overview of the changes, hop on and check them out yourselves!

Zombie Improvements

We’re making some pretty big changes to zombie behavior in the coming build. Some of the biggest changes you’ll notice are the increased amount of day zombies. Previously, zombies that made it through the night would die off. From 1.12 on they’ll no longer die, they’ll simply turn from ‘night zombies’ to ‘day zombies’. There are increased numbers of zombies all around and we’ve made some decent optimizations to surrounding AI systems.

Along with the increased numbers of zombies, you’ll notice there will now be small zombie behavior differences. Zombies that around during the day will be dumb, slow and sluggish. Day zombies that aren’t inside darker structures won’t really be a massive threat; their danger comes in the amount of zeds not their speed and strength.



Day Zombies Roaming



Day Zombies Gathering in Alleyway

In addition to the added number of zombies, you’ll also notice a few more changes. Zombie animation speeds have changed along with zombie speeds themselves. We’ve introduced some variation in zombies, some are faster than others, some are far slower. This should greatly improve the general feel of zombie hordes.

Zombies are now easier to kill and headshots drop them easier than before. This change is very simple but plays into the changes we’re making with more zombies. The overall feel we’ve gone for here is that headshots get the job done much easier now, range and weapons being a factor of course.. Overall though zombies should just go down easier. It feels more satisfying to kill them in general and feels far more apocalyptic with the increased amounts.

Zombie walk and run animation have been improved to reflect new zombie speeds. We’ll continue to tweak these as we move through development.



Updated Slow Zombie Walk

We are still looking to add new zombie models although to be completely transparent with everyone the new assets we had been working with have fallen through. Seems they have been completely removed from the asset store and the developers behind them have gone dark. We’re currently expanding the team and looking for freelance designers to tackle some of our needs with zombies and character rework being a major one.

In the meantime, Andre has made some really nice texture improvements to our current zombies and we’re concepting a random texture system for scaring and clothing. The updated textures remove a lot of the bright colors and shininess the zombies have. They look way more fitting the the world and bring the zeds far closer to what the team originally imagined. They’ll make better placeholders for the time being.



Updated Zombie Textures



Updated Textures

Waypoint Improvements

We’ll be introducing a fully placeable waypoint system in 1.12. You’ll be able to add one marker anywhere you’d like on the map. Along with that, you’ll not notice all important map markers highlighted depending on your needs. Should the guide be directing you towards something like a car lot.



Waypoint Placement

Additional Strip Malls

We’ve been greatly expanding the quick guide and plan to continue to do so. In 1.12, the guide will continue right on through to finding a vehicle and getting to a hardware store for some fortification materials. We’ve added around 20 new strip mall additions, mainly hardware stores, gun shops and pharmacies.



Hardware Stores, Pharmacies and Gun Shop Additions

Patch Notes - Alpha 1.12.53

Changed bandage health from 25 to 30.

Zombies now drop clean cloth instead of dirty cloth.

Fixed footsteps by adding footstep events to animations.

Manually placed waypoint now clear automatically when reached.

Fix for bounce when opening the map near the edge of the island.

Fix for proxy punching being broken

Quality of Life

Tweaked guide to add placing of a marker for navigation to the car lot.

Added snipers to police station and prison.

Removed snipers from Farmhouse.

Removed broken searching functionality from certain bathtubs.

Animations

Improved the set of walk animations for zombies that are less repetitive and vary in speed.

Improvements to run animations.

Improvements to idle animations.

AI

Zombies no longer attack vehicles during the day.

Added headshot sound when shooting zombie in the head

Improved zombie hit detection

Zombie speeds now more varied. Most outdoor zombies will be walking slowly during the day but a small percentage will still run when chasing a player. Outdoor zombies during the night will become a lot more aggressive but some will still walk. Indoor zombies will still be more aggressive than outdoor zombies during the day.

Rebalanced zombie spawn locations to cater for new outside zombie during the day.

New zombie texture variants added and textures improved.

Zombie textures now more desaturated and blend more into the world

Zombies spawn with a random height difference to increase variety

Zombie ambient lighting now looks correct when zombies are outdoors

Improved zombies floating above the ground

Improved zombies sliding when starting to move and when coming to a stop

Improved zombies sliding when walking around

Zombies are now easier to kill.

Headshots on zombies are now more powerful.

Disabled several zombies from spawning.

Performance improvements when close to a lot of zombies.

Rag doll pooling system which reduces lag associated with dead zombies.

Fixed screaming zombies turning around on the spot instantly

Increased zombie amounts.

Zombies no longer die in morning and remain outside.

Fix for zombies legs moving around when a stationary zombie is attacking a player

Map

Map now re-centers to the player upon opening.

Added map positions for to hardware store, pharmacy and gun shop

Added info when hovering over map pins

Map pins now highlight based on current tutorial step

Fixed issue which caused the mouse to unlock while in the map UI.

Map now starts zoomed in on the player location.

Players can now place a marker on the map which shows in the world as a waypoint.

Map icons now increase in size when zooming for improved visibility

Outline around player position on map now reflects friend vision distance

Player is now displayed on the map as a white arrow instead of blue.

Crafting

Removed cloth from machete recipe.

Design

Added strip mall (pharmacy) to tile 49, north east corner of map.

Added strip mall (hardware shop) to tile 42, north of Sage Creek.

Added a HARDWARE STORE to terrain tile 2

Added PHARMACY to 11

Added strip mall (hardware shop) to tile 36 west of Union Point

Added strip mall (pharmacy) to tile 35 north west of Union Point

Added strip mall (gun shop) to tile 26 north of Union Point

Added strip mall (hardware shop) to tile 48 between Old Town and Black Rock.

Added strip mall (pharmacy) to tile 45, in the airport.

Added strip mall (pharmacy) to tile 53, west of Addersfield.

Added strip mall (hardware) to tile 58, north east of Sage Creek.

Added strip mall (gun shop) to tile 52, north of Sage Creek.

Added strip mall (hardware store) to tile 63, north east of Black Rock.

Added strip mall (pharmacy) to tile 55, north of Black Rock.

Added strip mall (gun shop) to tile 46, north of Black Rock.

Added strip mall (hardware store) to tile 13, west of Mt.Baron.

Added a PHARMACY STORE to terrain tile 31

Added strip mall (hardware store) to tile 30, north east of Old Town.

Added strip mall (hardware store) to tile 15, west of Old Town.

Added strip mall (hardware store) to tile 15, west of Old Town.

Added strip mall (gun shop) to tile 22, north of Old Town.

