Engineer Alpha’s Log: Entry #007, A Release a Week, 12/6/2021

It’s the start of a new week and my goal is to have a new build every week. Don’t expect massive changes to all come at once with this game. It is going to be more slow and steady releases get that get things in the right direction than a big flashy dump of content to draw players but eventually in the future that might happen someday.

For this week things are rather tame. The biggest thing you will notice is that the prices of every tech has been rebalanced and reduced. This should make the early game much more streamlined and not feel like a total slog to get to the good stuff. The values that were there originally where just some values that I threw in having no Idea what they should be so the change is not a surprising one. But if it turns out that they are too low they can very easily be changed again.

When it comes to save compatibility between versions, I make no promises that you will be able to use your save from one version to the next. If you want to try you can grab the saves folder and move it to new version.

Engineer Alpha changelog v. 0.1.8

• Added some error messages when placing buildings, shafts and voxels with the game’s first sound effect.

• Foliage spawning should be better and not keep replacing itself and other related bugs

• Removed names on blocks, many are now just a solid color, more textures coming in the future

• Items with a research value now say it on their tooltip in inventories

• Added a listing of controls to the game menu

• Item and other tool tips should no longer go off the edge of the screen

• Connecting lines between technologies now have their color randomized when the tech window is opened

• Reduced the cost of all technologies by a factor of 5 to 10

• Reduced player character size to now fit into a 2x4 block opening. Please be aware that this change makes it no longer possible to step up on a single block without jumping ☹.

• Mining stone now takes the correct number of swings (half)

• Reduced observation distance to 3m to be consistent with reach distance. Increased observation distance with a way to determine if an object is within interact distance will be coming in a future build.

• Fixed placement mesh and texture for both lab types

• Reduced cookfire craft time by 2 sec

• Reduced baked potato cook time

• Wood can now be correctly crafted from timber by hand

• Mining stone now gives half as many stone items on average