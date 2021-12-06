Christmas Update 2021

Merry Christmas everyone!

We have just pushed the Christmas update, so it should hit Steam soon!

This update brings some fixes and a lot of new models!

So let's jump right into it!

Gameplay

Storage



In this update, we have added two new storage buildings, one for food and one for water. Namely the Silo and the Water Tower!

These buildings each adds 350 of their respective type of storage.

The Silo works as an attachment to your barns, whereas the Water Tower is a separate building!



Riots

Your ducks can now start a riot and close the targeted workplace!

They will start a riot if they become too unhappy and target the first workplace they see to let all their anger out on. So watch out!

After some time the workplaces will of course open again.



Graphics

Halloween Models

In this update, we added some new spooky Halloween buildings!

And updated the Halloween duck models.



Christmas Models

We have also added new Christmas models along with Christmas ducks and hats!

The Christmas models should be enabled in your game now so go have a look!



Modding

Extended Replacement Support

In this update, we introduce replacement support for both hats, materials!

Along with better support for Ducks and Placeable replacements!

Other

Duck Loading Randomisation

We have adds some randomization to the ducks spawn location when loading a game to avoid the ducks spawning inside each other.

Snow Effect

As can be seen in-game and in the menu, we have added a snow effect!

This can be turned off in the menu.



Bug fixes

Fixed the text color of the play tab being black when selected instead of white.

Fixed the continue button not being clickable in-game if no saved games were present.

Lamps no longer turn on if the day-night cycle is disabled.

Fixed Research UI not being scaled correctly.

Fixed a bug that caused animations and particles to stop working.

Various other smaller bugs.

Known bugs

Egg Duck! We have spotted a duck that was meant to be an egg! This is not intentional.

Loading sometimes places the duckeronies coin icon wrongly.

Sometimes the workers menu are glitches.

Gold calculation sometimes wrong.

Rotation of uneven buildings can sometimes be odd.

The arrow does not show up in 2x1+ buildings when you want to construct another part than the one the mouse is pointed at.

If you encounter other bugs or things that seem wrong or weird, feel free to tell us by sending a bug report. Either by using the bug reporter in-game (top right coner next to settings icon) or by write a post in the discussion here on Steam or join our discord and tell us.

https://discord.gg/J7eCHGA

We all hope you will have an amazing Christmas and have a good start to the new year!

Quack quack Llama Softworks!