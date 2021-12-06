More & More Update



Finally, a new global update that will expand the boundaries of the game in almost every sense. A new content that will make the beginning, middle and late stage of the game much more interesting. Now the game has a little more weapons, mobs, food, evolution, minerals, etc. The behavior of some mobs has been redesigned globally, and some have simply been improved. Well, the most important thing is a completely new map. The size of the new card is several times larger than the size of the old card. Since the old card caused a resolution bug, it is now hidden for monitors that are not suitable for it.

It is important to clarify that most of the bugs were discovered by the Vardis player, who not only reported them, but even figured out himself what triggers most of them. This update came out thanks to the help of this player, thank you Vardis. The update turned out to be the biggest of all time, so probably some new bugs went unnoticed. If you find any bug, please let us know in the discussions.

New evolutionary stages of burdock:

Stage 1: Everything is like the last burdock;

Stage 2: Changes the appearance, and releases 2 more projectiles when bursting;

Stage 3: Absorbs other burrs by increasing the number of shells, such a burr has no limit, can

accumulate enough shells to cause a lot of damage.

Depending on the stage of the burdock, its appearance changes;

There can no longer be more than 501 burdocks in the laboratory at the same time;

Now the burdock arranges a little less chaos than before;

New condition of the Rabbit: Infection with poinella

After eating the ripe fruit of the poinella, the hare changes color, the spores of the poinella do not

harm him, but give natural protection from enemies;

If the horseshoe crab attacks such a rabbit, it will quickly get poisoned and die from the poison of

the poinella, the rabbit will not receive damage at the same time;

Rabbits now eat burdock seeds;

Improvement of the poinella:

Now she is eating insects, accumulates juice in herself;

When the juice has accumulated enough, the poinella produces the fruit of the poinella;

Now I'm happy to hunt flies too;

New mineral: Crystal of Life;

Can fall out when mining a stone starting from the 8th level of intelligence;

The chance of Crystal falling out increases with intelligence;

When eating, it gives a good supply of V-matter, restores a little health

and gives + 100 units. to upgrade your strength, which increases your strength by 100% if it is below 100;

Beavers:

Beavers now make a sound when gnawing wood;

Now they are starving more slowly, almost twice;

Now they are saturated faster, almost 5 times;

When trees are gnawed, leaves fall from them, this is done in order to make it easier to notice where the beaver eats the tree;

Now they don't rest against the walls of the laboratory;

Birds:

Now fly off the tree if the beaver nibbles it;

Added new sounds for the appearance of the bird;

Added a new mob:Ladybug;

Edible, gives a little satiety and characteristics;

It may appear when a strawberry or a harze flower grows in the laboratory.

It is always a sign that one of these plants has grown somewhere;

Extra bee:

Extra Bee projectiles now deal damage to walls;

Mites:

With a long fast (about 4 days), the Mites swells and explodes, so now there will be no such thing that the Mites will accumulate for a long time in the laboratory;

Exploding Mites cause damage to walls. Small, but now it makes more sense to think about the presence of walls made of harder materials in the deep stage of the game;

Explosive bugs now also inject Mites into "explosive stasis";

Frogs now happily eat dead Mites;

New food and what is associated with it:

All dishes give much more characteristics than their ingredients together, and also have a positive effect on the health of the main character;

Added a new dish: Vegetable Stew;

Added a new dish: Fruit Sweetness;

Added a new dish: Meat Stew;

Added a new dish: Rabbit meat with mushrooms;

Added a new dish: Honey Apple;

Honey apple, in addition to good characteristics, also saves you from Mites, as well as an Orange;

General:

Windows are now not only opened by pressing buttons on the interface, but can also be closed by pressing again;

The game is now automatically paused when it becomes an inactive window;

A normal hammer now has a 1% chance of breaking when used and uses 2 energy units.;

A primitive hammer, has a 2% chance of breaking when used, 3 units of energy are spent for use.;

Added a new wound effect, allowing you to notice the attacker a little better;

Swords now deal very little damage to the Horseshoe Crab, as this is not an effective weapon against it;

Various game hints have been added to the world selection menu, while there are not many of them;

Redesigned The Main Skill - Shield:

Previously, this was the least used skill, so all changes are aimed at strengthening this ability. I would be grateful if

you share your opinion on the current state of this skill.

Redrawn shield graphics;

The duration of holding the shield now depends on strength and energy;

The shield will last much longer now;

The shield now repels the boar;

The shield also absorbs all damage if the damage is less than the current hp;

The shield is not able to withstand damage greater than your hp;

The shield consumes less energy than before;

Rats redesigned:

Added attack sound;

Added the sound of taking damage;

Bites have become more arbitrary;

The bite damage has become much more;

Redesigned Chisel:

RMB on a large and medium cobblestone with a chisel now produces 1 ordinary stone, the cobblestone, as with mining, loses 1 unit of strength;

RMB on small stones breaks them into 5 ordinary stones;

It is a very convenient way to get a lot of stone without extracting extra sharp stones, silicon, grinding stone and everything else.

New weapon: Bone Spear

Has a completely new attack mechanics, and is completely different from all other weapons;

Uses boar tusk, thread and logs in crafting;

Is the best weapon for punching panzer mobs;

Has a repulsive effect for small mobs;

The attack speed is not great, so it is not an unbalanced weapon;

New Container: Iron Box;

Has the largest inventory in the game (5x5) ;

Walls:

Most of the blocks have become stronger, made in order to increase the endurance of buildings against attacking wall mobs;

Blocks of boards and logs have 15 units of strength, this has not changed;

Reinforced boards of 40 units of strength, there were 30.

Stone brick 50 units of strength;

Brick 100 units of strength, it was 80;

A wall of armor 50 units, there were 30;

Iron plate 150 units, there were 100;

The iron block is 250 units, there were 150;

The simulator unit is 80 units, there were 50;

The other blocks remained unchanged;

Added sounds of the main character hitting the wall blocks, for all walls;

The drop of the wall block now falls in the center of the place where it stood;

New block: Glass panel;

Has a low strength of 10 units;

Acid of burst mites and extra bee shells do not harm the glass;

Put using glass in construction mode;

It can only be placed as a wall, it is impossible to put it as a floor;

Brand new item: Magnifying Glass;

An item for the late stage of the game;

Allows you to check the current hp of any creature;

Has a complex crafting recipe;

Added a new secret item;

Can be obtained in survival mode;

Processed poisoning by Poinella:

Now while the character is infected, his health gradually drops to 2-3 units, after which he stops falling;

Even restoring health, will continue to drop to 3 units while the infection is active;

The rate of health drop now depends on strength, the higher the strength, the slower it decreases;

New Map: Grassland;

The size is much larger than the standard;

More trees;

More cobblestone;

More animals;

Fixed the following bugs:

A small bucket contained more water than a large one;

The perfect leaf could be reproduced;

Fly swatter broke the use of boomerangs;

A juicy apple did not give 40 satiety, but set the value to 40;

Dried hare skin was translated incorrectly;

When Mowing camellia, a duplicate of Object 20 was created;

Windows and interfaces could overlap each other;

A perfect leaf could fly over the walls;

The primitive hammer did not break the trap and the goat;

The usual hammer did not work correctly;

When frying a blue mushroom, a fried white mushroom was obtained and vice versa;

Salads could be reproduced;

Mashed potatoes could be reproduced;

The stone brick wall was duplicated when breaking;

Swords could fly under the walls;

The shells from the blowpipe did not always show damage when hit;

The brick block had an incorrect drop;

The fortified tree had an incorrect drop when breaking;

The iron plate block had an incorrect drop;

The iron block had an incorrect drop;

Extra bee could fly through blocks of walls and doors;

The anvil broke items in the inventory;

When there was a full inventory, the final item from the anvil disappeared;

The anvil could not be destroyed;

The stone Sword did not cause damage to the Bee Queen;

The Iron Sword did not cause damage to the Bee Queen;

Fixed a lot of different resolution bugs, including 2560 x 1440; (If you still have some visual bugs, please let us know about it).

Fixed translation:

Carcass now renamed in "Frame"

"Recreable" -> "Creatable"

"Sharpened Walls" -> "Sharpened Walls"

"Iron Carcass" -> "Iron Frame"