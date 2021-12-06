Update 0.6.0 - City Building

Northernfolk!

Winter is coming. As in - it's almost here. Wouldn't it be nice for the entire clan to gather up around the hearth fire in a newly-upgraded town hall, sip some mead, and listen to the Housecarl as they tell the stories of great battles of the past, and fantastic sagas of long-gone heroes, now only remembered by their burial mounds? Well, now your Vikings can do all that, and you should hope this makes them happy. Introducing, the City Building update. See for yourself:

YouTube

The highlight of the update is the new Clan Support Mechanics. Your people will now react to your actions in a more direct way - you'll have to provide food to your people, social buildings near households and proper funeral for the fallen warriors, otherwise, the discontent will rise among your people and you will start to receive punishments for insufficient village management.

Each discontent tier comes with more frequent punishments, adding a new tier to the management gameplay depth. Building the newly included inns and burial mounds that provide entertainment and an outlet for your peoples' spirituality are just one way of making sure you don't lose the clan's support.

Want to know more? Read through the full, meaty update changelog below:

[F] Add upgrades to Jarl’s Homestead

[F] Added Inn building and feast mechanics

[F] Added burial mound building

[F] Added discontent mechanics

[F] Added progression/tiers to settlement

[F] Added building influence range scaling based on workers count

[F] Added quest tracker toggle

[F] Added display for carried resources

[F] Rework of buildings range influences

[F] Added Silo building

[F] Added mead game resources and marketplace

[F] Improvement for minimap objects visibility

[F] Added entrance indicators to buildings

[F] Added variety to villager visuals

[F] Added rally point to victory hall

[F] Added SFX to all hero skills

[F] Added Huscarl unit to deer clan

[F] Added buttons for quick building upgrades

** Fix population calculation issues

[B] Fixes for boat disembarking

[B] Fixes for White King quest in campaign 3

[B] Fix issues with Runestones in campaign 4

[B] Fix enemies not attacking when attacked at distance

[B] Fix warehouse keepers paths in MP

[B] Fix for save synchronization

[B] Fix hitches during navigation rebuild

[B] Fix Banner placement sound in MP

[B] Improvements for UI scaling

[B] Fix Vision skill sound on allied players in MP

[B] Fix for camera getting out of bound during game speed change

[B] Fix warehouse area not updated when constructed

[B] Improved visuals of Archers,Axeman,Spearman and peasants

[Blc] Change required resources for buildings

[Blc] Improvements of food consumption calculations

[Blc] Improvements of building upgrades

[Blc] Improvements for unit cost

[Blc] Increased stone deposit size to 200

[b]That's it for today, Northernfolk! May Odin bless you this winter, so you live to see the light of spring!

Yours,**

Paranoid Interactive & Hyperstrange