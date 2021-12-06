 Skip to content

I Am The Prosecutor: No Evidence? No Problem! update for 6 December 2021

Complete Engine Overhaul, Game Is Now In HD + Sale!

Hello everyone, this update was something I've wanted to push out for this game for a while now, and I'm very happy to say it's finally here!

This update moves the game and it's assets to a totally new engine, and, as a result EVERYTHING wrong with the previous build has been fixed, EVERYTHING! The major changes include:

  • The game is now in 1080p HD!!!
  • The game no longer lags, freezes or holds up in the courtroom, assets are loaded in instantly!
  • Skipping now works properly and will never break the game
  • Saving and loading now also work fine as intended
  • The jury status is always displayed in court
  • Spelling and grammar fixes
  • Overall game size has been reduced from 400MB to around 180 MB.

Overall I am very pleased with this update and I hope those who bought this game can enjoy it to it's fullest now, and if you haven't bought it, then now is a great time because as of this post this game is currently 50% off, it's steepest discount yet!

Thank you and have a wonderful day!

