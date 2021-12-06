Complete Engine Overhaul, Game Is Now In HD + Sale!

Hello everyone, this update was something I've wanted to push out for this game for a while now, and I'm very happy to say it's finally here!
This update moves the game and it's assets to a totally new engine, and, as a result EVERYTHING wrong with the previous build has been fixed, EVERYTHING! The major changes include:
- The game is now in 1080p HD!!!
- The game no longer lags, freezes or holds up in the courtroom, assets are loaded in instantly!
- Skipping now works properly and will never break the game
- Saving and loading now also work fine as intended
- The jury status is always displayed in court
- Spelling and grammar fixes
- Overall game size has been reduced from 400MB to around 180 MB.
Overall I am very pleased with this update and I hope those who bought this game can enjoy it to it's fullest now, and if you haven't bought it, then now is a great time because as of this post this game is currently 50% off, it's steepest discount yet!
Thank you and have a wonderful day!
Changed files in this update