Complete Engine Overhaul, Game Is Now In HD + Sale!

Hello everyone, this update was something I've wanted to push out for this game for a while now, and I'm very happy to say it's finally here!

This update moves the game and it's assets to a totally new engine, and, as a result EVERYTHING wrong with the previous build has been fixed, EVERYTHING! The major changes include:

The game is now in 1080p HD!!!

The game no longer lags, freezes or holds up in the courtroom, assets are loaded in instantly!

Skipping now works properly and will never break the game

Saving and loading now also work fine as intended

The jury status is always displayed in court

Spelling and grammar fixes

Overall game size has been reduced from 400MB to around 180 MB.

Overall I am very pleased with this update and I hope those who bought this game can enjoy it to it's fullest now, and if you haven't bought it, then now is a great time because as of this post this game is currently 50% off, it's steepest discount yet!

Thank you and have a wonderful day!