Hotfix: 0.4.34.174

- Fixed: (Important!) It was sometimes impossible to connect to the server created by the player and find it in the list of servers;

- Fixed: The skull above the player continues to move after death;

- Fixed: Control point capture status was sometimes displayed incorrectly;

- Fixed: If the character was leaning before death (Q\E), then after redeploying, the lean is not reset;

- Fixed: The minimap continues to move after the death of the character;

