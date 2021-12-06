 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

POLYGON update for 6 December 2021

Hotfix: 0.4.34.174

Share · View all patches · Build 7836619 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

- Fixed: (Important!) It was sometimes impossible to connect to the server created by the player and find it in the list of servers;

- Fixed: The skull above the player continues to move after death;

- Fixed: Control point capture status was sometimes displayed incorrectly;

- Fixed: If the character was leaning before death (Q\E), then after redeploying, the lean is not reset;

- Fixed: The minimap continues to move after the death of the character;

Join our [Discord](discord.gg/PolygonOfficial). Here we constantly hold various events with in-game rewards.

You can also support us on Patreon and get unique rewards!

Changed files in this update

POLYGON Content Depot 1241101
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.