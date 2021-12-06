BIG UPDATE!!! v0.5 Now Available. Adding Mutators, Score Board and a new Arena!

Hey everyone,

Hope you are all doing okay, I just wanted to let everyone know that the latest update for Operation: BoomSlang! is now available and adds a few great BIG new features to the game.

Mutators and Match Settings have been added to the Couch Party (Local Multiplayer) mode of the game which allow player to set the match according to their liking and set a vast amount of settings to tweak the match their unique preference.

A Score Board System has been added to give a full sense of accomplishment and achievement for each Multiplayer match played, additionally players will also be awarded with match achievement relevant badges that co-ordinate with their playing strategy.

A new Arena has been added to the Couch Party mode, titled Terrifying Tundra, an Ice and Snow themed Arena with a unique and cool layout design.

Along with this there are a few bug fixes, tweaks and fine-tunings that should provide for a more overall enjoyable experience.

Hope everyone enjoys the latest update and the new content and can't wait to hear what everyone thinks.

Thank you again so much for all the support so far everyone, I truly appreciate it :)