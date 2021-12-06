Slough Creek Multiplayer Now in Public Beta!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Slough Creek multiplayer beta is now available for Windows and Mac computers in the WQ:AE Public Beta branch! (See instructions at bottom of this post on how to access the beta.)

NOTE: Multiplayer is not compatible with the last released patch, 1.0.7n, so you can only play MP games with others who have this beta. You can switch back and forth between this beta and 1.0.7n anytime, game saves are compatible.

IMPORTANT: When reporting multiplayer bugs, we need a report from both the host and any other player who is having the problem. Without the host's report, we cannot try to reproduce and fix the bug.

If the game crashes, please email the Player.log and Player-prev.log files to bugs@wolfquest.org:

On Windows: C:\Users{username}\AppData\LocalLow\eduweb\WolfQuestAE\Player.log

On MacOS: ~/Library/Logs/eduweb/WolfQuestAE/Player.log (You can open the Library folder via the Go pulldown menu.)

NEW: SLOUGH CREEK MULTIPLAYER!

In Story mode, establish a territory, choose a den, and raise pups in multiplayer, just as in single-player! All gameplay is the same, with some new multiplayer-only features:

Two decision-making options: Host Decides (when choosing den and rendezvous site, and deciding when to move to a new den or rendezvous site) and Majority Rules (all players vote on homesites and when to move).

Two time-speed options: Normal (same as single-player) and Accelerated (pups grow faster, resulting in game duration of roughly two hours, give or take).

Pup Favorites: Each pup has a favorite adult wolf (initially the player who named them), whom they will socialize with more often, and follow when traveling to a new den or rendezvous site. Feed and socialize with this pup to maintain your status (but the more pups who consider you their favorite, the harder it will be to maintain that status.).

ALSO NEW IN MULTIPLAYER:

Two other Slough Creek Multiplayer modes: Pack Life (live and hunt in an area which stranger wolves cannot claim) and Territory Acquisition (compete with stranger wolves for territory).

Four territory configurations to choose from in each mode.

Ten new achievements to earn, mainly in Slough Creek Story mode.

IMPROVEMENTS:

Carcass markers: Carcasses often provide more food than you can eat in one sitting. When at a carcass, howl to mark its location on the compass and World Map until it has been consumed. (In multiplayer, this will also share the carcass's location with all current members of your pack.) Also, the carcass icon (in airborne scents and on map and compass) is now an X.

Pup health and hunger: Late summer is a challenging time because prey are healthier and pups are growing faster, so pups are now a bit hungrier in May and June, and noticeably hungrier later in the summer. Pups also lose health when very hungry, raising the threat of death from malnutrition if players don't keep them well-fed -- this is also greater for the summer pups. Summer pups also have a somewhat larger appetite.

Pup AI: Pups will often take a nap after filling their tummies, and they will always move away from the carcass so other pups can reach it.

Pup sickness: Pups won't get sick until a few game-hours into Raise Pups quest. Reduced the duration of sickness, and minor tweaks to make kk pups more likely to get sick compared to Kk pups. Reduced odds of dying some. Reduced the chances of a pup getting sick for a second time.

Lost pups: Reduced the period of time that pups can be lost before dying in the wilderness.

Increased pup eating speed (somewhat faster in spring, more in summer).

When pups are clustered around a carcass, it can be hard for player to target the carcass, so now you can target it more easily if you walk up close to it.

Mate: Reduced the distance from the den that the mate will feed pups at.

Age Perks: Reduced Youthful Prowess effects on competitors.

Made grizzlies and cougars a bit more persistent during den raids.

Multiplayer: Now you can rename game when loading a save (and if there is already an active MP game with that name, you are prompted to change the name of your game.)

Changed time of Newborn Ungulate subquest popup from 6am to 1am on June 1st, so people will stop bugging me about finding newborns in those six hours before the popup appears. * Prey carcasses emit airborne scents more frequently.

Scent posts emit airborne scents less frequently.

NPC obstacle avoidance code is now multi-threaded, which should have minor performance improvement.

Increased stamina drain when carrying a pup (now you can carry it for 100 seconds, previously was about 130s).

Modest reduction in coyote aggressiveness during den raids. (Not too much though, since coyote pups are the most vulnerable of all competitors to wolves, so coyotes would be pretty fierce to protect them.)

Mate will regurgitate more when pups are very hungry.

Increased the min/max distance that carcasses can spawn (because now with the carcass markers, we don't need as many carcasses out there).

Loaf at Rendezvous Site quest intro texts modified to mention risk of malnutrition.

Added a note in Lost River intro dialog about not being able to have pups there.

Tweaks to the NPC spawning reductions based on CPU benchmarking (less reduction when fewer animals are spawned, more reductions when a lot of animals are spawned). These reductions are now applied in single-player as well as multiplayer, to prevent CPU-based performance issues.

Reduced grass density at maximum graphics settings to eliminate micropauses on GTX 20XX-generation GPUs.

Douglas-fir trees in Amethyst look a bit better, not as dark.

BUGS FIXED:

Multiplayer: Nametags don't appear on other players in certain circumstances.

Pathfinding: Mate stuck on top of rock den (and animal long distance pathfinding in general).

Pathfinding: Mate does not come to player after secondary howl.

Pup is running in place near parent when it should be sleeping. (Why? Because it's a social pup and wants to closer to the parent before sleeping, but can't get there.)

Sometimes mate stops moving when carrying pup.

Wolf panting sound effect is much too quiet.

Sometimes wolf cannot pick up beaver, fawn, or calf carcass.

Birds sometimes fly just above ground and/or move with jittery, slow animations.

In SC winter, some tree stumps are missing, but their colliders are not.

Terrain issues.

TO GET THE BETA BUILD