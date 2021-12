Share · View all patches · Build 7836405 · Last edited 6 December 2021 – 17:06:37 UTC by Wendy

Changes:

New mode "Local Battle". You can play on one PC, using a keyboard or game controllers.

In this mode, there are two local profiles with their own motions and skins.

If you are playing with two gamepads, then select the option in the settings: "Gamepad + Gamepad". By default, the first player uses the keyboard and the second player uses the gamepad.

In the settings, you can change the key bindings.

Fixes:

Saving the selected skin is now stable.