Beta 3.3.6

What is up Depthians!
Some more bug fixes and tweaks :)
As always with any release, if you do see something not quite right then please send us a bug report here: https://brilliantskies.customercase.com/forums/bug-tracker
Please send us an example blueprint showing only the components needed to replicate the issue. If it is a campaign issue send us a save file shortly before the problem shows its self. You can find the save file here: C:\Users\YourUserName\Documents\From The Depths\Player Profiles\PlayerProfileName\Saves.
Changelog
Additions
Camo
- You can now add camouflage texture to applique as well
CRAMs
- Added a button to instantly reload all CRAMs in the designer's refill menu (the one triggered by holding Q)
Changes
Campaign
- Changed the format of the saved pathfinding data used for campaigns. The old format will still be loaded correctly, but the new format will load much faster. Worlds saved will automatically use the new format
Dediblades
- Armor for dedicated helicopter blade parts up from 5 to 40
Diplomacy
- Removed most options in the council meetings where the player would only be at war with factions far away from the player
Ducts
- 3x3/5x5/7x7 ducts cost as much as 14/40/80 individual blocks of the same material
EMP
- Surge protector EMP damage taken up from 1% to 5%
Missiles
- Torpedo sonar and propeller component health modifier up from 1 to 1.4
- Water resistance for missiles down by ~10%
Options
- Added default lighting intensity options for reflection probe on and reflection probe off cases, with a button for resetting to default
Fixes
Avatars
- Droid model now sits at the correct position in the chair
Bugs
- BUGS-3510 Helium pump interpolation of buoyancy at maximum altitude is fixed. This is a minor change.
- BUGS-3157 APS shell module parameters are properly synced in multiplayer
- BUGS-3506 Some setups with serial steam pistons do not report being blocked when placing/removing a non-steam block
- BUGS-3507 Fixed hiding the mesh on APS barrels making them functionally not count as a barrel
- BUGS-3509 Fixed forced fire from ACBs getting around the rate controller of APS
- BUGS-3069 Issue where initial tensor is first calculated for a spawned vehicle based on the COM of the main hull only, not the sub-objects. Now fixed to always include sub-objects.
- BUGS-2839 wing blocks underwater now gradually ramp up to the x5 lift force rather than jumping immediately which can cause physics instability
