Beta 3.3.6

What is up Depthians!

Some more bug fixes and tweaks :)

As always with any release, if you do see something not quite right then please send us a bug report here: https://brilliantskies.customercase.com/forums/bug-tracker

Please send us an example blueprint showing only the components needed to replicate the issue. If it is a campaign issue send us a save file shortly before the problem shows its self. You can find the save file here: C:\Users\YourUserName\Documents\From The Depths\Player Profiles\PlayerProfileName\Saves.

Changelog

Additions

Camo

You can now add camouflage texture to applique as well

CRAMs

Added a button to instantly reload all CRAMs in the designer's refill menu (the one triggered by holding Q)

Changes

Campaign

Changed the format of the saved pathfinding data used for campaigns. The old format will still be loaded correctly, but the new format will load much faster. Worlds saved will automatically use the new format

Dediblades

Armor for dedicated helicopter blade parts up from 5 to 40

Diplomacy

Removed most options in the council meetings where the player would only be at war with factions far away from the player

Ducts

3x3/5x5/7x7 ducts cost as much as 14/40/80 individual blocks of the same material

EMP

Surge protector EMP damage taken up from 1% to 5%

Missiles

Torpedo sonar and propeller component health modifier up from 1 to 1.4

Water resistance for missiles down by ~10%

Options

Added default lighting intensity options for reflection probe on and reflection probe off cases, with a button for resetting to default

Fixes

Avatars

Droid model now sits at the correct position in the chair

Bugs