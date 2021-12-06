Unwrap the Holiday Update!

This update includes a bunch of features that players have been asking for, as well as a few general improvements and bug fixes.

Here are some highlights:

If the "show box" option is turned off for a puzzle, then its image appears blurred (and with a '?' over it) in all lists of puzzles. This allows a puzzle's host to make the subject of the puzzle a surprise that will only be revealed when the puzzle is completed!

The puzzle mat can now show a faded version of the puzzle image to help with piece placement. To turn this on, hold down the Alt key (Option key on Mac), or double click on the mat. This option isn't available if "show box" is turned off for the puzzle.

Each entry in a puzzle list now includes icons that show whether the puzzle is open to all, and whether the "show box" and "rotate pieces" options are turned on. This will make it easier to choose open puzzles and invitations that you prefer.

Plus, a few more new features:

Anyone can now invite friends to join an open puzzle, not just the puzzle's host.

Custom puzzles are now stored at a higher resolution for sharper details.

The buttons at the top of the puzzle screen (select, mute, etc.) now have tooltips and hotkeys.

The game now tries to detect when a troll disrupts an open puzzle, and causes other players to ignore their moves.

Black mat color option added.

Chat button color flash when chat is received made more obvious.

...and a handful of fixes:

Fixed a bug that could causes pieces to become unmovable.

Fixed a bug that could cause chat panel to be stuck open.

Fixed German translation issue on puzzle stats page.

Fixed layout bugs on the Start Puzzle page.

Prompts for feedback less frequently.

Enjoy, and Happy Holidays!