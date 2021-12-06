ALOY BLAZES INTO THE BLUNDERDOME!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings, bean fans. From the Majestic lands to the super-colourful slopes of Fall Mountain...Aloy is coming! Adorned in signature armour, furs and feathers, Aloy leaps into Fall Guys with an exclusive costume to unlock from December 6.

But all is not serene in the Blunderdome...the machines have stormed the arena, testing beans' dexterity with a Limited Time Event and Show, stacked with mechanical (and frankly, very adorable) foes! Will you take on the challenges and aid this iconic machine hunter?

LEAP INTO ALOY’S BLAZE CANISTER MAYHEM - DECEMBER 6-12

Dive bravely to avoid the wrath of mechanical Rhinos, gather precious resources and win unique limited-time rewards in Aloy's Blaze Canister Mayhem. Also...robotic Bert. ROBOTIC BERT!

Seeker (Nickname) - 100 points

- 100 points Vision (Nameplate) - 200 points

- 200 points Face Paint (Pattern) - 300 points

- 300 points Aloy - Lower (Costume) - 400 points

- 400 points Aloy - Upper (Costume) - 500 points

- 500 points Aloy (Faceplate) - 700 points

From pegwin protection to blazing collectibles, tumble to victory like you're taking down a Tallneck! We'll see you in the Blunderdome...