The Road to 5.0 – Part 3

Introduction

Welcome to the third instalment of our journey towards Siberian Dawn 5.0 and the work that has been done to improve the game experience for everyone.

With this update we have a few more additions to the game and keep reading as we have a surprise stop on this big journey that you should find interesting.

Phase Title Bar

Above the Resolve Pod you will now find a bar that shows what phase you are currently in and you will also see it has a number of dots on either side of the phase title to show where this phase fits into the round.

New Help Overlay Finished

I have now done all the text for the new Help overlay with many of the items on the screen having more than one page on the Data display giving the vital information about that item and any other important connected rules. As it does when you select a card these pages can be moved through by clicking the Data Display, which also shows in the top right corner how many data pages there are.

Resource Prompt

In the same way I have done already with the Tactics phase any blank screen during the Resource phase now has a useful prompt screen letting you know what you can do in this phase. You have a prompt for when the Market is shut and a series of prompts for when the Market is open and which part of it you are currently in.

A Surprise Stop

I said in the introduction that there was a surprise in this update and you may have already noticed this on the game, but I thought as the road to 5.0 is going to probably be a long one and as I had already made a number of significant improvements, and it also probably wasn’t fun for you to sit there and just read about all the things I was changing, we would take a little pause on this journey and update the game to version 4.5.

So all of the additions I have talked about so far in these Road to 5.0 updates are now live in the game. Hope you enjoy it and let me know what you think and if there are any unintended special features that have also crept in, bugs.

The Road To 5.0 The Discussion

A few days ago I created a discussion thread on here so we can all talk about the journey to 5.0 and I have included a link below. So let me know what you think of the additions in the 4.5 update and your thoughts about what else could be done on the road to 5.0, as getting feedback is always helpful in improving the game, and its good to talk.

https://steamcommunity.com/app/922880/discussions/0/3191359938377209761/

The Road Goes On

And that is that for this update, I hope you enjoy the 4.5 update and the improvements I have made so far and I will return with a new post about this journey towards 5.0 when I have more to share about the work improving the experience of Siberian Dawn in 2022

Winterflood