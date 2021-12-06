Patch 1.0.3 is now live!

• Added anti-cheat

• Added anti-piracy verification

• Reports - now you can report another player through the button in the TAB window

• Team - added the ability to leave a team, and also fixed various bugs related to teams

• Quick Play - slightly reduced the chance that one of the team members will become a Killer

• Voice Chat - now Survivors can't hear Killers, and vice versa

• Experience - now you do not need to wait for the end of the match to gain experience if you have already won or lost

• Akasha - fixed the fact that sometimes the ability to use Blood Eye was blocked

• Akasha - fixed incorrect Akasha's voice when stunned

• Jars - radius of effect increased by 20%

• Picklock - fixed that it was possible to use a lockpick when you are the last Survivor, which could break the game

• Map Farm - reduced the chance of a map appearing in Quick Play (it used to be bigger than the rest)

• All Maps - further optimizations and fixes

• Settings - added Y-axis mouse inversion setting

• Various minor UI, gameplay and localization fixes